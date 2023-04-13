Douglas Ross: A tale of two voting systems

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has recently called for a Unionist tactical voting pact in Scotland during the next UK general election to unseat Scottish Nationalist MPs, with free rein given to Labour in urban seats and to the Conservatives in rural ones. However, this proposal was ultimately rejected by both Scottish Labour and the UK Conservatives.

Ross inhabits two different worlds, having won one election under Additional Member System and another under First Past the Post. He is simultaneously one of seven regional MSPs for the Highlands and Islands elected via Closed Party List, and the sole MP for Moray. His position at Westminster is precarious, having won just 513 votes more than the SNP runner-up, whilst List-PR grants him greater job security at Holyrood. For the Conservatives generally, they are the second-largest party in Scotland at both Westminster and Holyrood. However, at the 2019 general election, the Conservatives won only six of Scotland’s fifty-nine seats with a quarter of the votes cast there, whilst at the 2021 Scottish parliamentary election, they won thirty-one out of 129 seats, or around twenty-four per cent, in line with their constituency and regional vote shares.

It cannot be denied that Douglas Ross has practical, real-world experience of both FPTP and PR, making him a unique figure in British politics. However, given how their Scottish branch has fared better under PR than they have under FPTP, he is also an uncomfortable paradox for the Conservatives, to which the story around his proposed pact is testament.

A prominent feature of FPTP is vote splitting, whereby electoral support split amongst several likeminded parties or candidates can result in an ideological opponent winning. Whilst this has historically benefitted the Conservatives, it has recently given a boost to the SNP, and for not dissimilar reasons. Both parties have virtually monopolised their voting bases – the right and Nationalists respectively – allowing them to disproportionately win more seats than any one party amongst their diverse oppositions.

To Conservatives, the distortive effects of FPTP are not a revelation since past campaigning has hinged upon this fact, i.e., dissuading right-leaning voters from voting UKIP due to the likelihood of a Labour victory. However, Ross’s proposed pact is an admission that vote splitting can result in undesirable consequences for the Conservatives, namely emboldening the driving force for Scottish independence by giving the SNP an unwarranted majority of Scottish Westminster seats.

More likely than not, Ross’s proposal was born out of short-term political necessity, such as stymieing the SNP or cushioning the blow of an upcoming Conservative election defeat, rather than an epiphany that FPTP is fundamentally unfair. However, its rejection by the UK party demonstrates its dogmatic commitment to FPTP, even to its own detriment and in disregard of the informed opinion of one of its senior members, and an outright hostility to cross-party co-operation that will not put it in good standing when PR replaces FPTP. In other words, Conservative fears of being shut out of power under PR may well be a self-fulfilling prophecy.

* Samuel James Jackson has been a grassroots member of the Liberal Democrats, affiliated with the Calderdale branch, since 2017, and is currently studying at the University of Leeds for a Master’s degree in History.