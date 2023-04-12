NewsHound

What has made Tim Farron happy today?

By | Wed 12th April 2023 - 11:45 am

To make you laugh this lunchtime.

Tim Farron has just posted this on Twitter.

Someone had taken time out of their day to write to Viz, a Farron favourite, to say:

I walked past Lib Dem MP Tim Farron in London this afternoon and he was exactly the height I imagined him to be. All too often, politicians turn out to be a lot taller or shorter in real life than you expect so it was a refreshing change to see one exactly the height that I had envisaged. Well done, Tim.

Some people are easily pleased, but that is not a bad thing.
 

