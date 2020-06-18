Dr Jane Goodall to speak at the Green Liberal Democrats online conference this Sunday

Embed from Getty Images

Perhaps you know the Green Liberal Democrats are putting on a series of virtual events starting this Saturday – 20th June! – to replace our cancelled ‘actual’ Summer Conference. What you may not have seen yet, because it was only confirmed earlier this week, is that the most famous primatologist and anthropologist in the world – Dr Jane Goodall – has confirmed that she will be speaking to us on Sunday 21st June. Jane Goodall is to be our STAR guest on Sunday evening, from 6.00pm until 7.15pm – so please come and join us for that and the many other events we will be putting on virtually from this Saturday through to Sunday 5th July.

We have a number of films for you to see that you almost certainly have not seen before, including the UK Liberal Democrat Premiere of the film 2040, subtitled – join the REGENERATION. This is a powerful and evocative film from Australian film journalist Damon Gameau, who takes a look at how much better life could be on earth in 2040, when his five-year-old daughter will be in her early 20s. You can see the trailer for the film here. You can, however, ONLY see the full film during our Green Liberal Democrats festival of Green Events, because we have acquired the showing rights of the film – just for you!

And that is not the ONLY film we have licensed for your viewing pleasure – we have the rights to show you the film The Story of Plastic – it is not just about plastic waste although that does feature strongly in the film. It is also about where plastic comes from, how it is made and the overall impact of the plastics industry on our planet, from extraction to transport to manufacture to disposal and recovery. The showing of this film will be shortly before the session we have planned with Lib Dem Party President Dr Mark Pack about “Greening the Party” so it should throw up a number of question we might challenge our President over in relation to the normal Spring and Autumn Party Conferences when there are far too many single use plastic bottles of water in front of all of us as delegates.

We have Face to Face interviews with very nearly all of our 11 MPs, talking to them about their experiences and drive in becoming champions of the environment. And that also includes one-hour stand-alone Face to Face interviews with our likely three Leadership Campaigning candidates. And THAT is on top of the one-and-a half hour Leadership Q & A session on Saturday afternoon.

Have we told you that our former Leader Tim Farron will be setting the Festival of Green Events off with a Keynote Speech on Saturday 20th June at 12.15? But do get there early and take the chance to mingle with your fellow Liberal Democrats. There will be other chances to mingle as well, because we have breakout rooms planned, as well as a Help-Desk and an accessibility room with Closed captions and BSL for those who would appreciate this access service.

There is more, much more to discover – The European Green Deal, Ban Trophy hunting, Ban Nuclear weapons, Protecting the Natural Environment and so on. We even have a quiz nite built in halfway through the Festival!! AND a photography competition – Come and see for yourself www.greenlibdems.org.uk.

* Keith Melton was the founding Chair of the Green Liberal Democrats back in 1988 when the party was formed and has recently been elected to the Chair again in 2020. During the intervening period he founded the Institute for Sustainable Development in Business at Nottingham Trent University and has lectured widely on environmental issues both in the UK and internationally.