Draining the British Swamp

It’s not been a good week for British politics has it?! Our Ambassador to the USA was forced to resign because Johnson wouldn’t publicly support him for doing the job we paid him to do. Labour anti-Semitism was exposed in great detail on the Panorama Programme with a response from Labour that attacked the messenger and tried to excuse their behaviour by saying that the Tories are just as bad. The Tory Leadership contenders have been exposed as either liars or fools.

Then there was the Brexit MEP who thought we should do a ‘Belgrano’ and sink foreign shipping craft within a 200-mile exclusion zone. What about the think tank Chief Executive who thought that the way to deal with the Irish border problem was to bully or bribe the Irish Government? Both ideas that are so absurd that you have to pinch yourself to see if you are awake or having a nightmare!

Before I seem ‘holier than thou’ we must acknowledge that there are problems in our Party as well. We have 110,000 members and not all of them will have the exact beliefs and life style that we would like. I can only say that I hope we deal with these issues not by evasion or bluster but by due process.

I believe that such corruption as there is in British politics is caused by the fact that too much power is too few hands which are too remote from the people who have lent them that power in an election. By corruption I mean the arrogance of power in which men, and yes, it is usually men, feel that they can do what they like because they can get away with it. Chief amongst those is the arrogance and bullying of women.

Behind that is the belief that they are just the people to deal with things. A self-confidence based on testosterone and in many cases a privileged background which tells them that they are ‘just the chaps’ to deal with the situation because they know how to lead and that people of the lesser sort (you and me!) should just bally well get behind them.

I believe that the problem lies in the fact that we are a deeply centralised country, probably the most centralised in Western Europe. That centralisation means that the stakes are high for those who wish to grab hold of the levers of power to further both their own interests and the interests of the clique which surrounds them.

I believe that there are three ways in which we can tackle these problems.

Reduce the power of Whitehall and Westminster and make more decisions in the regions of England and the devolved nations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The stakes would not be as worthwhile if the centre of power was more diffuse. Produce tighter controls over lobbyists. There is nothing wrong with lobbying per se. I am a lobbyist on behalf of local government and our work to improve conditions for our constituents. Get more women into politics (like Jane DODDS!!) Put simply I believe that if more women were at the top of the power hierarchy there would be less of these problems.

For these reasons and more I believe that we need to create a strong and radical partnership in the centre of British politics to promote governance changes that will sweep away much of the poor and misguided traditions of British politics that have built up over the past 400 years.

This will not be easy and will not be achieved by the Lib Dems alone although I believe that we should be at the heart of implementing actions such as these. There are millions of people who support our objectives but who despair of the state of the body politic. That is our weakness but also our strength. Convince people that we want to ‘drain the swamp’ and we can gain support for our Party and then deliver those desperately needed changes.

* Cllr Richard Kemp CBE, Leader, Liverpool Liberal Democrats