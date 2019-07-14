Mark Valladares

13-14 July 2019 – the weekend’s press releases

By | Sun 14th July 2019 - 11:50 pm

FSB no-deal warning reinforces Tory irresponsibility

Responding to the warning this morning on Sky from the Chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Mike Cherry, that a no-deal Brexit would be disastrous for small businesses in the UK, Liberal Democrat Business and Treasury spokesperson Chuka Umunna MP said:

The uncertainty of Brexit hangs over all businesses in the UK. Small businesses spent millions preparing for the UK’s exit from the EU on the 29th March this year, but they do not have the resources to do so again.

The Conservatives have failed to put the interests of the country ahead of the interests of their own party and are now contemplating crashing out with no deal at all. That is completely irresponsible.

Any Brexit would cost Britain investment, jobs and untold disruption at our borders. Liberal Democrats demand better for British businesses, and that means stopping Brexit by giving the people the final say.

Chancellor’s warning demands No Deal U-turn

Responding to Chancellor Philip Hammond’s warning that “many of the levers” that would affect a no-deal Brexit are not in the UK’s hands, Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesperson Tom Brake MP said:

Even this Conservative Chancellor accepts a no deal, which no one voted for, would see the UK lose control over our future.

This warning makes a mockery of the promises of the Leave campaign. It simply isn’t acceptable that the Tory leadership candidates are willing to see the UK crash out of the EU to ingratiate themselves with their hard right.

People deserve better, and the Liberal Democrats demand better. We must give the people the final say, in a people’s vote, with the option to stay in the EU. Anything else risks disaster for our future.

