Ed and Jo on Chuka joining the Lib Dems

Both the leadership candidates have warmly welcomed Chuka Umunna to the Lib Dems:

Ed said:

Liberal Democrats are back in the game, and the only viable force for pro-Europeans across the UK. Join us.

Stopping Brexit is my number one priority and I welcome Chuka to our benches as a key player in this fight. He has shown huge courage, and will make a major contribution to the Liberal Democrats.

Jo said:

I have said all along that growing a liberal movement means reaching out to bring more people into our party, and I am delighted that Chuka has decided to join the Liberal Democrats.

I have worked with Chuka on the People’s Vote campaign, and I know the passion, intellect, and energy he will bring to our party, and our campaign to stop Brexit.

This proves that the Liberal Democrats are the rallying point for those who are opposed to Brexit, want to tackle the climate emergency and want to stand up to the forces of nationalism and populism. There are millions of people, like Chuka, who share those values, and I want them to join our party.