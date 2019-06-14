Caron Lindsay

Ed and Jo on Chuka joining the Lib Dems

By | Fri 14th June 2019 - 10:25 am

Both the leadership candidates have warmly welcomed Chuka Umunna to the Lib Dems:

Ed said:

Stopping Brexit is my number one priority and I welcome Chuka to our benches as a key player in this fight. He has shown huge courage, and will make a major contribution to the Liberal Democrats.

Liberal Democrats are back in the game, and the only viable force for pro-Europeans across the UK. Join us.

Jo said:

I have said all along that growing a liberal movement means reaching out to bring more people into our party, and I am delighted that Chuka has decided to join the Liberal Democrats.

I have worked with Chuka on the People’s Vote campaign, and I know the passion, intellect, and energy he will bring to our party, and our campaign to stop Brexit.

This proves that the Liberal Democrats are the rallying point for those who are opposed to Brexit, want to tackle the climate emergency and want to stand up to the forces of nationalism and populism. There are millions of people, like Chuka, who share those values, and I want them to join our party.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 14th Jun - 1:04pm
    @ JoeB, You say "All savings are invested" but you've still not answered my point about money kept in a piggy bank. How are those...
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 14th Jun - 12:59pm
    I really welcome Chuka Umanni to our party and only wish a few more would have courage of their convictions and do the same, I...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 14th Jun - 12:43pm
    Maybe, in the future, pension organisations could invest in Modular Housing organisations to get away from the now controlled market system run by the big...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 14th Jun - 12:41pm
    I think many people equate the centre ground with reason as a basis for policy not dogma. Unfortunately trying to explain policies without an emotional...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 14th Jun - 12:40pm
    Michael BG, In the national accounting framework GDP can be calculated by summing income or summing expenditure in aggregate. Savings must be summed in aggragate...
  • User AvatarEwen Simpson 14th Jun - 12:14pm
    Prohibition NEVER works. In the USA when Alcohol was probitited - it led to a huge increase in Organised Crime. To me ALL Drugs must...