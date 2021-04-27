NewsHound

Ed and Tim angry at “callous” statement by PM

By | Tue 27th April 2021 - 11:00 am

Both Ed Davey and Tim Farron have been quick to show their anger about the reported “Let the bodies pile high” remark by PM Johnson:

