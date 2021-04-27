Ed and Tim angry at “callous” statement by PM

Both Ed Davey and Tim Farron have been quick to show their anger about the reported “Let the bodies pile high” remark by PM Johnson:
If true – this is the most callous statement a PM has made in my lifetime.
Proud the @LibDems are the only national party campaigning for an immediate independent inquiry. https://t.co/2DlRnyTsO7
— Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) April 26, 2021
The 'piles of bodies' Boris Johnson refers to were mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters – people I knew and loved and who you knew and loved.
Let us never forget that during this crisis, our Prime Minister treated those whose lives were lost as dispensable. pic.twitter.com/828UrQjTNR
— Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 26, 2021
