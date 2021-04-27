Ed Davey – Clean up our air to save lives

On a recent visit to Watford, Ed Davey unveiled the Liberal Democrats’ proposals for a £20billion Community Clean Air fund – part of the party’s £150 billion Green Economic Recovery Plan.

With air pollution causing 40,000 early deaths a year and transport now the country’s biggest source of carbon emissions, the Fund would enable Councils and communities to tackle this and spearhead a local transport revolution

New light rail and tram projects, conversion of bus fleets to hydrogen energy and new council-led clean air zones are three key parts of the plan.

Ed writes about the proposals on the party website:

Our Community Clean Air Fund would let councils and communities invest in the transport systems and options they need, rather than Whitehall and Westminster dictating what’s right. The Conservatives’ failure to act is shown by the fact that the UK regularly breaks legal limits on air quality in so many towns and cities, and yet Conservative Council after Conservative Council are running away from taking action to clean the air for local people. Conservative Councils and councillors are even voting against local climate emergency plans and blocking new cycling routes. Liberal Democrat councils are acting and getting things done. From Lib Dem run Bath Council introducing a clean air zone in the city centre to the Lib Dem Mayor of Watford pioneering new pay-as-you-go bikes, people can see it’s the Liberal Democrats leading on clean air and the climate. Our £20 billion Community Clean Air fund will target all transport emissions affecting local communities and the climate, with emergency 3 year plans to transform people’s local transport options, including: -New walking and cycling routes (£5.5 billion)

-New light rail and tram projects (£4.5 billion)

-Expansion of bus routes – old ones restored and new introduced (£5 billion)

-Hydrogen bus revolution – to convert bus fleets to hydrogen (£2 billion)

-New council-led clean air zones for congested towns and cities (£2 billion)

-Extra electric vehicle charging points (£1 billion)

