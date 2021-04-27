Immoral – Conservative MPs are tarnished by association with PM Johnson

Roger Roberts – Lord Roberts of Llandudno – has written a letter to his MP, Robin Millar, as follows:

Dear Robin, Like many other constituents, especially Christian church members I am deeply disappointed in this government and this prime minister. Whether this attitude is reflected in the coming elections is of little importance, so much of the moral lead necessary in a prime minister cannot be found in Mr Johnson. Your own character is tarnished by association with him. I would welcome a meeting and discussion with you. Yours faithfully,

ROGER – Lord Roberts of Llandudno

Roger’s letter is quite brief but it raises questions about Johnson and the Conservative party to a new level. There is a question of morality about Johnson’s behaviour, but, importantly, it extends to Conservative MPs who continue to endorse him with their support.

I don’t often write to my MP these days. But I did write once to my latest MP, raising a similar moral point to that of Roger. That was in connection with Dominic Cummings “Eye test” scandal, on which I outlined my observations at length, concluding:

I am rendered breathless by the shameless audacity of the government’s position on Dominic Cummings. It is immoral. …this state of affairs is absolutely immoral and should not be allowed to stand.

Whether it is refusing to sack Cummings for breaking the Covid-rules, failing to come clean on how his Downing Street refurbishment was financed or allowing David Cameron to run riot within his government, the word “moral”, or more accurately, “immoral” is at the centre of all this.

