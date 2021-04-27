Immoral – Conservative MPs are tarnished by association with PM Johnson

Roger Roberts – Lord Roberts of Llandudno – has written a letter to his MP, Robin Millar, as follows:
Dear Robin,
Like many other constituents, especially Christian church members I am deeply disappointed in this government and this prime minister. Whether this attitude is reflected in the coming elections is of little importance, so much of the moral lead necessary in a prime minister cannot be found in Mr Johnson. Your own character is tarnished by association with him. I would welcome a meeting and discussion with you.
Yours faithfully,
ROGER – Lord Roberts of Llandudno
Roger’s letter is quite brief but it raises questions about Johnson and the Conservative party to a new level. There is a question of morality about Johnson’s behaviour, but, importantly, it extends to Conservative MPs who continue to endorse him with their support.
I don’t often write to my MP these days. But I did write once to my latest MP, raising a similar moral point to that of Roger. That was in connection with Dominic Cummings “Eye test” scandal, on which I outlined my observations at length, concluding:
I am rendered breathless by the shameless audacity of the government’s position on Dominic Cummings. It is immoral.
…this state of affairs is absolutely immoral and should not be allowed to stand.
Whether it is refusing to sack Cummings for breaking the Covid-rules, failing to come clean on how his Downing Street refurbishment was financed or allowing David Cameron to run riot within his government, the word “moral”, or more accurately, “immoral” is at the centre of all this.
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
Paul, anyone who agrees simply to keep the peace, is not serving the purpose of protecting those who voted for them.
The trouble is, Paul, most people just don’t seem to care! Does that say more about the kind of society into which we are evolving? “You’re all the same” they often used to say to me on the doorstep. You know, I reckon most of us are, unfortunately.
‘We know no spectacle so ridiculous as the British public in one of its periodical fits of morality’. The problem with working up political steam (on either side) about morality is that it is almost invariably selective.
Paul Walter……..There is a question of morality about Johnson’s behaviour…………
That made me smile; there is absolutely NO question about the morality of Johnson’s behaviour…
BTW..BBC is showing footage of Cummings’s exit from No.10…At the time I thought “Why would a man with Cumming’s ego allow himself to be photo’d like a junior clerk being sacked, carrying his effects in a big box, instead of leaving quietly by the back door?”
Now we know why he showed the world the ‘big box’…Pandora; anyone?