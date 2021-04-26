James Gurling

Parties adopt Kennedy Commitment to disagree well with open and respectful debate

By | Mon 26th April 2021 - 8:09 pm

Earlier today I  joined Willie Rennie in calling on all parties in Scotland to commit to a zero-tolerance approach to abuse and to lead a respectful campaign.

In the course of the Scottish campaign to date a brick has been thrown at Scottish Liberal Democrat HQ and the new Labour Leader Anas Sarwar has been racially abused outside Holyrood.

It just isn’t how politics should be done.

It was also worryingly reminiscent of an attitude in the 2015 campaign which resulted in the unacceptable campaign of intimidation against Charles Kennedy. And if the reaction to BBC Alba’s recent documentary about Charles’ life showed me anything, it was that this sort of behaviour is as unpopular now as it was then.

We must never go back to those old divisions.

With social media playing an increasingly prominent role in elections, politicians can show they have learned the lessons of the past and send a clear message of the value we hold in open, honest and respectful debate.

Our democracy is at its best when it is open, inclusive and free from intimidation or abuse. That is what Charles believed. He understood the importance of disagreeing well with political opponents. So the Kennedy Commitments put these values into practice:

Publicly challenge and denounce derogatory, untrue, or hateful messages on social media.
To disagree well and treat my political opponents, journalists and the public with respect.
Run an honest campaign that does not permit character defamation, libel, or slander against political opponents.

If there is anything that politicians of all colours can agree with, working together to create tackle abuse has to be one of them.

It is a huge credit to the convening authority of Willie Rennie – as Scotland’s longest serving Party Leader – and to the memory of Charles Kennedy, that very early on today, all Parties had responded positively to this initiative. They have together taken a wise decision, in the interests of voters, journalists and their own Party colleagues. Scotland has lead the UK in progressive political cooperation before – and this shows how it easy it is to do so again.

* James Gurling is a former Chair of the Federal Campaigns and Elections Committee. He was Charles Kennedy's brother-in-law.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Paul Fisher
    Another excellent insight from Paul Reynolds. Wholeheartedly support more focus on this systemic malaise; first stop, the LibDem Party itself. Eyes and motes co...
  • John Roffey
    @Peter Watson I can accept your judgement Peter because I am not sufficiently knowledgable of what goes on within the Party. I was only a member for a year o...
  • Peter Watson
    @John Roffey "the shock of realising the Party is in terminal decline might convince even the most hardened traditionalist that things must change" Funnily eno...
  • David Raw
    Believe it or not, somebody dug me out of a membership list somewhere at HQ, and sent me an email called "David's April Briefing". It told me that Vaccine Pa...
  • Gordon
    Conversely, the LDs do just about everything wrongly giving them highly negative organisational capital. To my knowledge this dates back to the Lib-SDP era and...