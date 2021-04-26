Britain’s role in the world… of corruption

Corruption is in the news again in the UK.

PPE contracts during the pandemic, the Greensill Capital scandal, and eye-watering local authority finance scandals, all serve to dent the historic public perception that politics and government in the UK is in the main ‘clean’.

In the early 1990s at a private lunch with senior civil servants I attended, one of them offered the view that the public’s perception of a broadly clean governance system in the UK, has been ‘the world’s most successful long-term government propaganda operation of all time’.

In my global project work, dealing with corruption at senior levels is just something you have to find a way of handling. Many times I have had to employ ‘forensic international accountants’ to trace missing tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars. It just goes with the territory. In some cases I have found corruption linked back to the UK; kickbacks for visas, a market for ‘blank’ British passports, kickbacks for projects and so on.

However the effort required to acquire hard evidence amidst the physical dangers involved, mean that unless there are well connected backers, pursuing the matter to a conclusion is fraught with difficulty. Most of the time one has to be sanguine, but sometimes not. More than once I have been threatened; and three times in different countries I have been advised to leave the country the same day for fear of ‘being dealt with’.

I did however work on a large World Bank public admin reform project which involved defining corruption, and comparing legal frameworks for corruption and enforcement in key countries. This was an immensely complex task; a key conclusion from which was that the vast majority of what the public would define as ‘corruption’ is entirely legal, and in this I include the UK.

One thing I have noticed about the UK is the extraordinary reluctance of institutions and the media to suspect or even mention corruption; a custom not shared by the general public (and thus something of a political opportunity). Take a random sample of critical Public Accounts Committee or NAO report detail. When you read through them, any reasonable person would conclude that there is at least a prima facie basis for concluding major corruption has occurred. But almost always it stops there.

From MPs expenses scandals to crony contracts, what we see is only the tip of the iceberg. The embedded system of ‘corruption’ in the UK occurs within governmental organisations, including the Civil Service. The ‘political stuff’ is just visible above the water line. For example, government managers having two conflicting jobs, the public has just learned, is legal.

There is a hilarious UK ‘approval system’ for outside appointments via ‘ACOBA’. Typically if a senior civil servant leaves to join the board of a company on which billions has been spent, with a multi-million Golden Handshake, they will be ‘prohibited from lobbying’ for contracts… for 3 months! This is laughable; lobbying in this sense cannot be precisely defined, vast technical contracts can take months or years to formulate, and in any case there is almost zero enforcement. Official secrecy and exaggerated ‘commercial confidentiality’ further protect the beneficiaries.

Over a decade ago I did get a motion through Liberal Democrat Conference on the matter, focused on strengthening the UK legal frame. At the time PM Cameron was proposing legislative changes for the civil service, and new procurement rules, which promised to deal with such issues, but in the end the anti-corruption proposals were stripped out.

After May 6th the Liberal Democrats should build on this work to examine the subject at length and become the leaders against corruption in the UK. It is difficult. It is complicated. It is risky. But it is LIBERAL and it will be worth it.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is a member of the Lib Dem Federal International Relations Committee and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).