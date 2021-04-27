NewsHound

Layla speaks out on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe decision

The BBC reports:

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been sentenced to a further year in prison and a one-year travel ban after being found guilty of propaganda against the regime in Iran.

Her lawyer said she was accused of taking part in a protest in London 12 years ago and speaking to the BBC Persian service.

The prime minister said the UK would “redouble” efforts to free her.

The British-Iranian charity worker was first jailed in Tehran in 2016.

She has always denied the spying charges levelled against her.

Confirming the latest sentence, her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said the court’s decision was a bad sign and “clearly a negotiating tactic” by the Iranian authorities – who are in the middle of discussions over the country’s nuclear activities.

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson has commented:

This is a cruel and heartless decision by the Iranian regime. Nazanin should be coming home to her family, instead she’s being used as a political bargaining chip yet again.

Enough is enough. The Foreign Secretary must now begin the process of introducing targeted Magnitsky sanctions against officials responsible. With Nazanin’s health deteriorating and her family in distress, strong words must be backed by real action.

Nazanin has been put through hell for five years and today’s verdict will prolong her suffering even more. The Government must do everything in its power to bring her home to her family immediately.

  • Tom Arms 27th Apr '21 - 12:52pm

    Let’s not forget that Boris bears a large part of the blame for Nazanin being in her current predicament. He was a disaster as foreign secretary and his wrong comments about her purpose in Iran was used in the trial against her.

