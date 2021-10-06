Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey: Boris speech was most out of touch display by a PM in decades

By | Wed 6th October 2021 - 9:32 pm

For me the week of the Conservative Party Conference is usually a week of low level nausea. Seeing Conservatives in their comfort zone is never going to be pleasant for any liberal. This week was particularly bad.  The bottom of the barrel was seeing Peter Bottomley whinging that 81 grand wasn’t enough for him to live on and using words such as “grim” and “desperate” to describe MPs’ financial circumstances.

I suspect the millions of people who are facing a £20 week cut in Universal Credit just at the same time as food and energy prices are going through the roof will be full of sympathy for him.

And then there was Boris Johnson’s bizarre stand-up routine in place of a speech. Unfortunately he and his team have learned over time that if you repeat an untruth often enough and loud enough, you win big.  It’s clear that the Conservatives want everyone to be talking about culture wars – if they can set us up to be kicking lumps out of each other, maybe we won’t notice the empty shelves in the supermarkets and the rising prices, all of which signify that his flagship Brexit project was the ultimate pig in a poke.< His words might have been red meat to the Tory faithful in the hall today. We'll have to see what the country feels like after a Winter that is not going to be funny. Ed Davey was pretty scathing about Johnson's speech:

Boris Johnson’s speech was the most out of touch display by a Prime Minister in decades, he has created a cost of living crisis which he refuses to fix.

People across the country are working hard and making big sacrifices, yet the Prime Minister refuses to offer any meaningful support. Instead he’s hitting millions of working families with an unfair jobs tax and a £1000 Universal Credit cut, and leaving them to fend for themselves as their energy bills explode.

>No wonder millions of people across the Blue Wall, sick of being taken for granted by Boris Johnson, are turning to the Liberal Democrats in their droves./blockquote>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Barry Lofty 6th Oct '21 - 9:53pm

    I just cannot watch or listen to him, why anyone trusts anything he says is beyond me, I do hope you are right Sir Ed.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 6th Oct '21 - 10:00pm

    Excellent from Caron and Barry here, in reply.

    The Johnson speech, the few minutes I saw, appallingly flip[pant, the joke re: corona, and sweating on the nightclub, floor, horrible as one hundred and fifty people daily are dying because this govt and much of the country seem to think business as usual is best!

    The Bottomly thing is quite reprehensible, apart from his being so well meaning towards that income bracket, and so clueless about the bottom, no pun intended, of the scale!

    The Tories are really at rock bottom, morally!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin
    Excellent from Caron and Barry here, in reply. The Johnson speech, the few minutes I saw, appallingly flip[pant, the joke re: corona, and sweating on the nig...
  • Barry Lofty
    I just cannot watch or listen to him, why anyone trusts anything he says is beyond me, I do hope you are right Sir Ed....
  • Brad Barrows
    Suspension should only be used in cases where, if they allegation were upheld, ejection from the Party would be the sanction. Since these case should be the min...
  • Charles Smith
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday finally addressed the series of claims made by whistleblower Frances Haugen, denying that the social media company prior...
  • Katharine Pindar
    Peter, Beveridge wanted everyone to have enough, whatever their age or circumstances, including health care. It is muddying the waters to write aabout 'uncondit...