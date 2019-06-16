Caroline Pidgeon writes…Who is the real Boris Johnson?

Just who is the real Boris Johnson?

Is it the man who for eight years was the Mayor of one of the world’s most multi-racial cities, or instead the man who in his 2002 Daily Telegraph column included racist insults against black people, citing “regular cheering crowds of flag-waving piccaninnies” in the Commonwealth and referring to “the tribal warriors… [who] all break out in watermelon smiles”.

Is it the man who now argues in favour of a no deal Brexit, or instead the Boris Johnson who declared in his Daily Telegraph column: “It is also true that the single market is of considerable value to many UK companies and consumers, and that leaving would cause at least some business uncertainty.”

Or indeed the Boris Johnson of 2012 who stated that whenever he considered the prospect of Britain leaving, he always came down “narrowly” in favour of Britain staying. And the Boris Johnson who took full advantage of the cheap lending from the European Investment Bank to fund London’s transport infrastructure.

Within a few weeks Conservative party members will be making a decision on whether they want Boris Johnson as their leader. They have to make a decision over a man whose views over the years have had more twists in them than a corkscrew.

Yet examining his contradictory and insulting statements on so many issues only gets us so far. In contrast the actual record of Boris Johnson is clear cut.

As someone who witnessed and scrutinised his activities at City Hall for eight years I have a clearer recollection of events than the Conservative MPs now scenting the chance of a ministerial post.

When examined in the round, his record was one of inactivity, missed opportunities and an immense waste of public money. Always putting himself before anything else.

Yet his supporters, such as Jacob Rees Mogg and James Cleverly are now peddling the idea that his record of Mayor of London was that of unbridled success and huge achievement.

It is said that a lie can get half way around the world before truth has even got its boots on.

We now run that risk with some of the fanciful claims being made by Boris’ supporters will start to be believed. We cannot allow that to happen.

The Olympic and Paralympic Games

Incredibly some people seek to credit Boris Johnson with the overall success of the 2012 Games. His contribution to their success was in fact minimal. The hard work and the groundwork at the Olympic Park started long before he arrived at City Hall. London won the bid for the 2012 Games in July 2005, three years before he became Mayor. There was a huge amount of work undertaken in preparing our bid in the years before that. His biggest contribution was waving the flag at the opening ceremony.

Crime

It is claimed during his time at City Hall that great progress was made in tackling crime. The reality is that there was serious rioting across the capital in the summer of 2011, wrecking many high streets and small businesses. His supporters also overlook the fact that knife crime was increasing in the last two years of his office.

Housing

Boris Johnson’s record on delivering affordable housing was also far from impressive and in his second term as Mayor he actually delivered fewer affordable homes than in his first term. He delivered 55,000 affordable homes in his first term, and then 45,000 in his second term. Given it is estimated London needs around 60,000 homes a year, it is a drop in the ocean.

Use of public money

Over £53 million of taxpayers’ money was spent on his pet project – the Garden Bridge. The procurement process was somewhat dubious, and public money was recklessly thrown at something that was simply not needed. There is of course nothing to show for the public money that was spent.

In his arrogance he further thought that he alone could determine UK aviation policy and set about proceeding with plans for a four-runway airport in the Thames Estuary. This obsession cost the taxpayer a further £6.2 million pounds.

And then there was the fiasco of the Olympic stadium. Under his watch a decision was made to lease the stadium to West Ham for 100 years. The deal was so appallingly negotiated that the stadium is currently costing the taxpayer £30 million a year, with each football game by a Premier League football team being heavily subsidised. Additional legal bills have also had to be picked up by the taxpayer, adding a further £4 million.

He also decided to have his own bus designed and to then spend millions of pounds buying these buses – at great expense. He then had to retrofit these buses as they did not have windows that could open and were like a sauna on wheels. Retrofitting them cost a further £2 million of public money.

He also threw public money at the Thames cable car, which is barely used by the public.

And of course he thought London should have water cannon, despite the fact that they are not licensed to be used in mainland Britain. These cost an astonishing £322,000 and have now been scrapped.

But apart from being reckless with public money, Boris always acted as though he was born to rule us all; he had an absolute right and did not respond well to scrutiny. When I asked him tough questions about the garden bridge, he described me as having a “Taliban-like hatred of objects of beauty.” He also patronised and spoke down to female assembly members, routinely mocking what they said.

Look at his real record and then ask the question of whether this person is fit to be Prime Minister.

My mind is clear, the answer is no.

* Caroline Pidgeon is the Liberal Democrat London Assembly Member and chair of the London Assembly Transport Committee