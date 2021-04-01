Ed Davey comes out against vaccine passports

Someone asked me the other day what I thought our position should be on vaccine passports.

I said that if we supported them, then it would be something that would make me question my membership of the party.

Ed Davey has missed his chance to get rid of me with a blistering article in today’s Telegraph:

Liberal Democrats have always been the civil liberties party in British politics. Covid ID cards are illiberal, unworkable and even Michael Gove knows it 👇 https://t.co/9fOaxOHFWx — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) March 31, 2021

He said that they would be “illiberal, unworkable and utterly ineffective in keeping people safe from Covid.”

“As the party of civil liberties and personal freedoms, Liberal Democrats rejected Labour’s attempted introduction of ID cards under Tony Blair. We see no reason now why we should accept the vaccine ID cards of Michael Gove and Boris Johnson.”

We are becoming relevant again as we defend under-threat civil liberties and human rights. It’s good to see us taking such a strong line on these issues.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings