Caron Lindsay

Ed Davey comes out against vaccine passports

By | Thu 1st April 2021 - 12:15 pm

Someone asked me the other day what I thought our position should be on vaccine passports.

I said that if we supported them, then it would be something that would make me question my membership of the party.

Ed Davey has missed his chance to get rid of me with a blistering article in today’s Telegraph:

He said that they would be “illiberal, unworkable and utterly ineffective in keeping people safe from Covid.”

“As the party of civil liberties and personal freedoms, Liberal Democrats rejected Labour’s attempted introduction of ID cards under Tony Blair. We see no reason now why we should accept the vaccine ID cards of Michael Gove and Boris Johnson.”

We are becoming relevant again as we defend under-threat civil liberties and human rights. It’s good to see us taking such a strong line on these issues.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

6 Comments

  • Little Jackie Paper 1st Apr '21 - 12:51pm

    I can vote Lib Dem now.

    Brings a tear to the eye. Magnificent.

  • Peter Martin 1st Apr '21 - 12:59pm

    When the pubs and theatres etc do reopen to all we’ll have a mixture of those who have been adequately vaccinated against Covid and those who haven’t.

    The former group will be relatively safe for obvious reasons. However, the latter will still be likely spread the virus amongst themselves.

    So is it “liberal” to now say that it’s up to every individual to take responsibility for their own health and the risks to health they may present to others? If so, why hasn’t this been said consistently for the last year?

  • Little Jackie Paper 1st Apr '21 - 1:22pm

    Anyone know if it’s possible for Davey to get a second knightood?

    I’ll nominate him myself.

  • Peter Watson 1st Apr '21 - 1:45pm

    @Little Jackie Paper
    Although Ed Davey is arguing against Covid ID cards, it is not obvious what he is actually arguing for in the article. “We must open up as equals, as one country” could simply mean that we all stay locked down together a little longer rather than restrictions being loosened for an increasing number, perhaps bringing a few more tears to your eyes! 😉

  • theakes 1st Apr '21 - 1:46pm

    What world does this party live in? It certainly seems to be one that is at odds with public opinion and hence voters. Ipsos Mori poll today has support for Vaccine passports at 65% to 75%. I would nominate our Leader for going back to College and working for a degree in understanding the public sentiment, not misplaced ideology. We seem to be becoming a party of fringe views and politics.

  • Little Jackie Paper 1st Apr '21 - 1:52pm

    Peter Watson

    Given the determination some seem to have for us to import a milquetoast CCP I’ll take what I can get.

