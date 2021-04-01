Peter Coggins

David Penwarden dies at 88

By | Thu 1st April 2021 - 2:06 pm

The Liberal Democrats lost a much-loved colleague, mentor and campaigner on February 8th.

David Penwarden was a member of the Party for about 70 years, his first role being President of the 1000-strong Oxford University Liberal Party. He took pride in making it the largest political society at the University, a feat he attributed to holding meetings at the women’s colleges rather than the men’s colleges where the other parties operated!

He first stood as a Liberal candidate in the 1955 General Election in a, not unsurprisingly, unsuccessful campaign in West Ham North where he used beer-mats with the message ‘Vote Penwarden for peace, progress, prosperity’. He did get elected later, however, as a Liberal councillor for the County Borough of West Ham.

In 1961 he moved with his wife and young children to Berkshire where he was elected to Reading Borough Council. In 1963 he stood unsuccessfully in a by-election for the Deptford constituency.

In 1966 the family moved to Harpenden and David stood in the South Bedfordshire constituency in both the 1974 general elections. David was the Chair of the Liberal Party’s Candidates Committee in 1978-80. He stood for Hemel Hempstead in the 1979 general election.

In 1980 a job in Oxford at the ‘Ecole D’Affaires de Paris’ led to a move to the city and active involvement in the Local Party. He pulled off a dramatic victory there in the local elections of 2000 when he came from fourth place to a dramatic victory, winning a clear majority over an established Labour councillor. He was President of the Local Party for many years.

David and his wife, Lydia, were wonderful hosts, holding many garden parties for the Liberal Democrats in their beautiful riverside garden.

He was a lovely, kind and generous man who worked hard for the Oxford East Party. He will be greatly missed.

* Peter Coggins is a member of the Liberal Democrats and Treasurer of the Oxford East Party.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Obituaries.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Little Jackie Paper
    Peter Watson Given the determination some seem to have for us to import a milquetoast CCP I'll take what I can get....
  • theakes
    What world does this party live in? It certainly seems to be one that is at odds with public opinion and hence voters. Ipsos Mori poll today has support for Va...
  • Peter Watson
    @Little Jackie Paper Although Ed Davey is arguing against Covid ID cards, it is not obvious what he is actually arguing for in the article. "We must op...
  • Roger Roberts
    It could be an April 1 joke suggestion,.Instead of spending millions or even billions moving the Parliament to York until the westminster Parliament is rebuilt...
  • Little Jackie Paper
    Anyone know if it's possible for Davey to get a second knightood? I'll nominate him myself....