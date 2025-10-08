Ed Davey invites “one nation” Tories to join Lib Dems

As Kemi Badenoch frightened a lot of progressive horses with her plans to get rid of the Climate Change Act, leave the European Convention on Human Rights, put the Human Rights Act on a bonfire and be even more vile to asylum seekers and immigrants, Ed Davey invited “one nation” Conservatives to join the Liberal Democrats.

Certainly a lot of moderate Conservatives will be disgusted with Robert Jenrick’s full mask-off racism and his attack on the judiciary.

In an open letter to those who feel that the Conservative Party has speeded away from them, he said:

Dear friends, Our country is at a crossroads. The Conservative Party under Kemi Badenoch is becoming more extreme and out of touch, chasing Nigel Farage instead of focusing on the issues that really matter to people. Meanwhile, Reform UK is growing in strength – threatening the tolerant, decent values that hold our communities together. I know many One Nation Conservatives are deeply concerned about the lurch to the hard right in our country and under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership. Her plans to tear up the Climate Change Act and withdraw from the ECHR show she is abandoning traditional British values of tolerance, decency and the rule of law. So my message to the millions of One Nation Conservatives who feel let down by their party and reject the divisive politics of Badenoch and Farage is to come and join us. Help us save our country and defend the values we all hold dear. We will stand strong where others back down. We will not pander to Reform. We will fight to protect our environment, stand up for decency and the rule of law, and stop Trump’s America from becoming Farage’s Britain. So if you share those values, now is the time to join the Liberal Democrats. With best wishes, Ed Davey

The party has also put a poster van near the Conference venue in Manchester.

Kemi Badenoch ignored the former Conservative voters who believe in the rule of law, protecting our home for future generations and human rights for all our people. With the help of a snazzy van we made sure people could hear a different message in Manchester today. Join us pic.twitter.com/VLTapdZVkh — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) October 8, 2025

It is perfectly understandable that he should make this sort of plea during the Conservative Conference. I think that we do need to be a bit cautious about the strategy though. We need to be careful that the people in or who vote for other parties don’t hear from this messaging that we are a one nation small c conservative party. Because we are not. Nor will we ever be.

We don’t want to stick to the status quo, we want to reform just about everything about how our government operates.

We need to make sure that we emphasise that everyone who believes in the freedom of all to be who they are, human rights, civil liberties saving the planet and reforming the immigration and asylum system to make it decent and humane is welcome in the Liberal Democrats.

There are just as many Labour members as Conservatives who could be attracted by such a message. And now that the Greens have gone so far left that there’s no point to Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s pained efforts, some of their more liberal members might see us as a more effective route to saving the planet.

Next year the big electoral contests in Scotland, Wales and London require us to be appealing way, way beyond one nation Tories. Those of us on the ground need the federal party to be amplifying our messaging in our very different political environments.

There is a huge opportunity for us to present a distinctive message. Alex Cole-Hamilton’s refrain of choice at the moment is “change with fairness at its heart.”

When Holyrood went back after the Summer, he said:

As we head into the final months of this Parliament, Scotland could be on the cusp of removing the SNP for good. People are tired of the waits to see their GP, soaring household bills, the national embarrassment of the ferries fiasco and the fact that Scottish education is not what it used to be. Scotland deserves better than this. Scottish Liberal Democrats are winning again because we are showing that we can get things done, end 18 years of SNP decay and deliver change with fairness at its heart.

He said it in his speech in Bournemouth twice in the same paragraph:

Scotland deserves better than this. But it needs to be change with fairness at its heart. This is my message to voters. You have two votes at the coming Scottish Parliament elections. In many constituencies, we are on the verge of winning against the SNP. But wherever you are, every vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats on the second peach ballot will deliver change with fairness at its heart.

This can only apply to us in Scotland so I have a feeling we’ll be hearing a lot more of this between now and the May election.

We need a similar message that says who we are, not just who we are not, in the rest of the country too.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings