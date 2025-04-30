Ed Davey: Kemi Badenoch facing a “reckoning at the ballot box” as former Conservative voters rally behind Liberal Democrats

The polls open in eight and a half hours. I hope that all the bundling is done and the Eve of Polls are out and all campaigners are tucked up in bed sleeping soundly ahead of an early start with the Good Mornings.

All the very best from the LDV team to everyone getting out the vote tomorrow and a huge thanks for all the work that you have all done. Elections are not won on polling day. It’s been a long, hard slog. Thanks to everyone from agents to stakeboarders, to organisers to candidates who have achieved so much.

Ahead of polling day, Ed has predicted that Kemi Badenoch faces a reckoning at the ballot box as Conservative voters back the Liberal Democrats. I suspect she may come to regret that comment about us fixing roofs instead of being on Twitter.

He said: