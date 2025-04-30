The Voice

Ed Davey: Kemi Badenoch facing a “reckoning at the ballot box” as former Conservative voters rally behind Liberal Democrats

By | Wed 30th April 2025 - 10:30 pm

Ed Davey and Lib Dem MPs and activists with many diamonds launch election campaign

The polls open in eight and a half hours. I hope that all the bundling is done and the Eve of Polls are out and all campaigners are tucked up in bed sleeping soundly ahead of an early start with the Good Mornings.

All the very best from the LDV team to everyone getting out the vote tomorrow and a huge thanks for all the work that you have all done. Elections are not won on polling day. It’s been a long, hard slog. Thanks to everyone from agents to stakeboarders, to organisers to candidates who have achieved so much.

Ahead of polling day, Ed has predicted that Kemi Badenoch faces a reckoning at the ballot box as Conservative voters back the Liberal Democrats. I suspect she may come to regret that comment about us fixing roofs instead of being on Twitter.

He said:

Kemi Badenoch is facing a reckoning at the ballot box as former Conservative voters across the home counties rally behind the Liberal Democrats.

Badenoch sneering at the Lib Dems for being the party that cares for your community and will fix your local church roof shows exactly why her party has lost the public’s trust.

People are deeply disappointed with Keir Starmer’s Labour government but won’t forgive the Conservative Party for all the damage they did to the country.

It’s clear Nigel Farage and his ragtag band of Putin apologists don’t offer the solutions that people are crying out for. That’s why so many people are backing the Liberal Democrats because they know we work hard for our communities, and are the only party standing up for Britain.

 

One Comment

  • Mike Peters 30th Apr '25 - 11:23pm

    I’m no lover of Putin or Reform but the suggestion that Farage and his party are Putin apologists is not the way we wish to do politics.

