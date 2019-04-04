Ed Davey leads efforts to suspend loan charge enforcement

Today in the House of Commons, Ed Davey, as one of the proposers of a motion on backbench business day, will call on the Government to suspend enforcement of the 2019 Loan Charge.
HMRC is currently pursuing people who, as contractors years ago, took part in perfectly legal schemes whereby they took their salary as loans from a company and therefore paid a lower rate of tax. They now face bills for arrears of tax out of the blue. In some cases, it could be hundreds of thousands of pounds. These aren’t super rich people and what they were doing was absolutely transparent and above board at the time. They are now being pursued for tax in a way that they never expected.
Closing a loophole is one thing. Making it retrospective is another.
The motion for debate today says:
That this House expresses its serious concern at the 2019 Loan Charge which applies from 5 April 2019; expresses deep concern and regret about the effect of the mental and emotional impact on people facing the Loan Charge; is further concerned about suicides of people facing the Loan Charge and the identified suicide risk, which was reported to HMRC; believes that the Loan Charge is fundamentally unfair and undermines the principle of the rule of law by overriding statutory taxpayer protections; expresses disappointment at the lack of notice served by HMRC and the delays in communication with those now facing the Loan Charge, which has further increased anxiety of individuals and families; is concerned about the nature and accuracy of the information circulated by HMRC with regard to the Loan Charge; further regrets the inadequate impact assessment originally conducted; understands that many individuals have received miscalculated settlement information; calls for an immediate suspension of the Loan Charge for a period of six months and for all related settlements to be put on hold; and further calls for an independent inquiry into the Loan Charge to be conducted by a party that is not connected with either the Government or HMRC.
Ed has been at the forefront of trying to get the Government to think again and is chair of an All Party Parliamentary Group on the issue.
Last week, he outlined a series of key questions to HMRC:
The group asked HMRC 15 questions about its loan charge statements, including the convictions it has so secured so far in relation to payroll-loan arrangements; the legal precedent for the loan charge; and its statements about typical liabilities of those affected by the charge. It also questioned the department’s assertion that 75% of the anticipated £3.2bn in loan charge income will come from employers.
Davey, a Liberal Democrat who was energy secretary for the coalition government, also reprimanded HMRC and the Treasury for declining to attend an APPG evidence session last month at which the questions could have been answered.
“Parliamentarians need straight answers from ministers and civil servants in order to perform our role of oversight,” he said.
“HMRC and the Treasury have, so far, appeared willing to say whatever is necessary in order to justify the loan charge.
“It is telling that HMRC would not even attend our inquiry to answer questions in person and have also been caught out issuing misleading statements in an attempt to justify an unjustifiable policy.
“This is totally unacceptable and we now call upon Sir Jonathan Thompson to respond to our points properly and honestly.”
Using fake loans as a means to reduce tax payments was never ‘perfectly legal’. It was always an attempt to circumvent the clear intent and letter of the law, as per all tax avoidance schemes. Ed Davey is being a dupe in arguing that people who used such methods should get away with paying less tax than those of us who were in PAYE. Referring to such schemes as loopholes shows a fundamental lack of understanding of the tax avoidance ‘industry’… p.s. I worked in HMRC and its predecessor organisations for over 20 years.
So according to Ed Davey these people are not super rich and yet some are being pursued for hundreds of thousands of pounds in unpaid tax? That sounds odd.
What were the payment terms for these “loans”?
@ Mark Seaman – would love to hear more about how these “schemes” operate
@ Ed Davey – I think I will be voting for Jo Swinson
@Lee_Thacker
To You and Me a loan is a payment that must be repaid, and will have some kind of repayment schedule… BUT, having an exact repayment schedule is not a must, apparently, so the schemes simply state that the payments COULD have to be repaid, and that therefore they are loans… except that the person receiving the payment, in reality, will never be asked to repay the money. It was Rangers football club that tried to use this system to pay their players and avoid paying tax, that particularly raised the profile of this dodge. As per many avoidance schemes there is either a lie or deliberate lack of honesty at the heart of it.