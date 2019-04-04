Liberal Democrat MEP candidates must be clear: Now is Europe’s moment

From Whitehall to Warsaw we see populists on the march – they decry the European idea which so many have fought for over the past century. The dilemma? They’re right to.

Tim Martin, the pro-Brexit Wetherspoons boss, told crowds in London that the European Union was undemocratic. The reality is (and bear with me) that he’s not far wrong – the EU has long faced the idea of a democratic deficit. Our MEPs in the European Parliament deserve more power as the voice of 500 million people. We deserve the right to choose the President of the European Commission, an effective figurehead for Europeans who’s directly accountable. We can explore similar ideas for the President of the Council, such as their election depending on a weighted vote of national parliaments. The answer to the democratic deficit? It’s not to leave the union, it’s more union. We must stop tip-toeing around the idea of Europe and unapologetically bring it closer to the people it serves.

Trying to defend the European Union in its current form won’t work, because even we know it’s broken. What can work is calling for reform, and evoking our friends and allies across the continent who know the same. Europe’s broken, but it can be fixed – it must be fixed.

The UK is slipping down the international rankings of global economies, but the European Union? It still remains $2 trillion larger than the USA and the largest free trade area in human history. In the near future the centre of gravity for global economic and political power will continue to shift, but without more cooperation, it will shift further away from Europe. Successive US Presidents have had their eye move from Europe, Trump’s no coincidence and he won’t be the last POTUS to look elsewhere. Our strategic problem isn’t going away. The answer again is reform.

I wrote a short while ago about more defence cooperation so that we as Europe can take our place in the world as a rule maker and a defender of our core values. Shortly after this, Brunei showed us exactly what we’re up against – despots will continue to threaten our values. People exactly like me are being stoned to death as we turn a blind eye, but do we realistically expect action under the status quo? Absolutely not.

France required US assistance to deploy counter-terror operations in Mali, European NATO members require US assistance just to deploy on relatively near NATO missions. Isn’t it clear that we can’t afford fractured capabilities anymore?

Can we really expect to face up to our global responsibilities, to face up to those who commit violence against their own people and disregard human rights? We can’t right now, and people are dying as a result – people just like you and me – dying because of who they love at the hands of despots. The demand? Reform.

Our European candidates must be clear – Liberal Democrats know Europe is broken. We know Europe needs to be more democratic. We know Europe needs to pull together to pull its weight. We know lives depend on Europe taking a stand in the world. Ultimately, we Liberal Democrats must take the wheel to drive these reforms.

* Charlie Murphy is Campaigns Officer of the Young Liberals