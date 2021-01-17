Ed Davey on Marr: We need £150 billion green recovery, not weak and timid government

"It's in the interest of British people that we have the closest possible relationship with our European partners." – @EdwardJDavey #Marr pic.twitter.com/wlSUfWUjcr
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 17, 2021
“We are not a rejoin party” was one of the first things Ed Davey said in his New Year interview with Andrew Marr. The starkness of that statement is bound to disappoint some Liberal Democrat members and activists who are committed to this country ultimately being part of the EU again. Party strategists are adamant that now is not the time to have that argument and that we need to re-establish our credibility after the 2019 election. Perhaps being proven right will take care of some of that issue. We just need to make sure that we can be better at benefitting from being right than we have been all the other times when we have called a major issue correctly – think Iraq and the 2008 economic crisis.
It’s also not what our policy, passed at Conference in September, says:
Conference resolves to support a longer term objective of UK membership of the EU.
I would have preferred to see a very quick addition to Ed’s line that we didn’t support Brexit for all the reasons we can see it going wrong before he emphasises the need for the closest possible relationship with the EU. There is nothing wrong with saying that while rejoin isn’t on the table now, we think we’ll get to a place where it will be a viable option. There is nothing wrong with keeping that hope alive.
However, he was very strong on one issue that differentiates us from the Labour Party. Keir Starmer is not going to fight for freedom of movement of people. The Liberal Democrats will. Ed said that taking away the freedom to live, work and raise families across the EU is illiberal. The issue is one that impacts on so many families in this country and should increase our support.
One of the sadnesses of ending freedom of movement is how it's illiberal it is – taking away that freedom for all British people, including our young people.
As Leader of the Liberal Democrats I will fight the Government on free movement within the EU. #Marr pic.twitter.com/vXxHrqRFal
— Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 17, 2021
That’s a major point of difference with Labour and should attract young people.
The conversation then turned to students. Ed said that the Government had let down schools, universities and students. He called Gavin Williamson the worst education secretary in living memory, who had mismanaged the crisis for everyone in the education sector. He argued that students should be refunded some of their fees and the Government, not the universities should pay for this.
The Government have let students and they've let down schools.
Gavin Williamson is the worst Education Secretary in living memory – he must go, and the Government must step up for our young people and teachers. #Marr pic.twitter.com/N06Hx9iNc8
— Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 17, 2021
Marr then turned to another really important issue for Lib Dem voters – the environment.
Ed, as a former climate change secretary who knows his stuff on this argued for a £150 billion economic recovery plan over 3 years to create jobs, support green industries and tackle climate change. The Government was weak and timid in the face of this emergency, he said.
Andrew Marr then tackled him about whether we should be leafleting after both Conservatives and Labour complained about us this week. This is allowed under the party’s Coronavirus guidance in England and Wales, but not, at present, in Scotland. There are rules if we do go delivering:
Anyone delivering literature must take suitable precautions. Wear a mask during delivery, use hand sanitiser before and after delivering, avoid any small enclosed spaces, such as within some blocks of flats, and avoid coming into contact with any individual from outside your own household. Do not meet in groups of people from outside your household. If distributing leaflets to others, leave them packaged on doorsteps and not handed directly to someone.
There are some very strong views on both sides of this argument in the party. I tend to think that, while delivery is one of the safest things that we can do and we’re all having many deliveries to our homes at the moment, my inclination is that we have much more meaningful interaction with people if we phone them and talk to them. The difficulty with that is that the proportion of phone numbers we have is quite small. If you want to give out information to the widest possible number of people you need to do what David Penhaligon said – put it on a bit of paper and push it through their door. Even if it were allowed in Scotland, I wouldn’t choose to do it at this point in the pandemic, but if other Lib Dems feel it is appropriate in their communities, I’m not going to argue with them.
Ed highlighted the importance of elected representatives and community activists keeping in touch with people and making sure that they have the information and advice that they need.
He said that we take the same precautions that the Royal Mail and Amazon do. He also highlighted that, despite their complaining, the Conservatives and Labour parties have been delivering leaflets too. “As long as you are helping the community, that is the sort of thing you should be doing.”
At this point, we need to highlight our usefulness not just in our communities, but to the country. We need to show that we have the big ideas that will get us back on track. All our efforts should be put into doing that in as engaging a way as possible and we need to make the most of every chance we get on a national platform.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
I totally agree with Ed. Children have been let down, totally. The constant hype and U turns, have been upsetting for many. Children, don’t look at life with the same reasoning or understanding. As my little granddaughter rang me crying, it’s serious nana. I know, I said. Nothing put in place, on what should be explained or how. My granddaughter had a bad dream, she was going to talk to my daughter.
So many things happening, like the many lorry drivers left parked up over the holidays, without adequate facilities.
I thought the deal was ‘oven ready’ so the saying goes, fish rotting and I’ve noticed a shortage of fruit, in Ireland no onions, shelves bare of much needed food.
One of grandchildren needs shoes, they need to be fitted, shops closed. Not good for children’s feet. The list of so called, not import things go on.
Now at last the borders are closed, a bit late but getting there.
You can’t blame those who voted for every failure, there has to be some responsibility for the actions this government has taken.
He’s not the sharpest leader we’ve ever had, is he? It takes really exceptional qualities to have the very first thing you say in your first big interview of the new year contradict both the values of the party *and* the policy of the party.
I was very disappointed by Ed’s first statement. In ‘foot in mouth’ terms it is on a level with Jo Swinson saying just before the last election that she would use nuclear weapons. Why is it that our Party leaders do not seem to engage their brains before opening their mouths? It would have been very easy to have had a prepared response to a question that Ed must have known was coming. While we want to get interviewers on to the subjects we want to emphasise, like free movement, Ed’s initial statement will be used against us again and again by our political opponents.
In terms of reaction – I think the party’s former Mayor of London candidate put it best: https://twitter.com/SiobhanBenita/status/1350739631453601793
“And there we have it – neither @UKLabour nor the @LibDems are a #ReJoin party anymore.
Never have so many people in this country been so politically homeless. It has to change.”
And the saddest thing is the actual policy of the Lib Dems on this is fine, and speaks to the party’s values. It’s just that the leader doesn’t.
I suspect, sadly, Lawrence, that WAS the prepared answer: as William says, contractor both the party’s policy AND its values.
I suspect he’s been told it’s necessary by somebody Very Important like the CEO or the director of strategy or something. Because still, after more than ten years, they haven’t realised that a loss of trust is not a policy problem that you can fix by saying magic policy words, but a lack of trust that will be MADE WORSE by appearing to go backwards in the one thing people thought they could trust us over – “well they shafted the students but at least we can trust them to be pro Europe” has now become “you can’t even trust them to be pro Europe, they’ve got no principles, they’ll say anything to get a vote”.
* sigh *
All so predictable.
Contractor = contradicting, obviously
I totally get why our policy on the EU is what it is, and I support that stance, but Ed could have presented it better.
He should have said that our policy is to focus right now is on getting a better relationship with the EU rather than wasting energy fighting the in-out battle, which has passed. I’m afraid in answering the question the way he did, he’s set himself up for the clip to be edited in a way that doesn’t include our pro-EU credentials and aspirations. It’s good he said he was in favour of freedom of movement, but it sounded like an afterthought. It should have been one of the first things to come out of his mouth when asked about whether or not we were in favour of rejoining.
I didn’t think he presented the leafleting thing that well either. He made it sound as if regular leafleting was being done using a loophole in the COVID regulations, rather than really emphasise that leafleting was only being done in limited circumstances, with consideration of the local situation and was part of helping residents during lockdown.
The answer on the environment was fine, but that’s all it was. If I didn’t already think we needed to spend more on the environment, or knew how good our policies actually were, I’d not have been persuaded.
I watched Mr Davey. Mind you, his interview was so short, you could almost say that, if you blinked, you might have missed it?
The ‘highlights’? Well, it looks as if Ed at least has accepted the referendum result. No revoke and no return, it would seem. That won’t go down well in some quarters! Secondly, beware you FOCUS deliverers. Keep those ‘visits’ to properties quiet, like the Tories and Labour apparently are. Don’t you know there’s a virus on the loose? Best quote? Williamson is the worst Education Secretary “in living memory”. Ed, why exclude the dead, who might have more idea about what’s going on than that tarantula loving former fireplace salesman? I wonder what ‘kompromat’ he has on Johnson that keeps him in his job?
Yes I am really disappointed that we will not be members of the EU in the near future and sadly for me probably not in my lifetime, but that does not mean we should not continue to seek the closest possible alignment with them because Boris Johnson’s deal is a really bad deal for the UK one that I feel will be regretted by the majority of voters when the consequences of it begin to impact on their lives in more ways than one! Whatever I wish I think the British people may have had enough of Brexit at this moment in time?
Absolute despair and outrage that our leader has whacked in the own goal of the century which is not only contrary to Party policy (Conference resolution) but hands shedloads of potential pro-Remain Labour votes to the Greens or someone else. For weeks I have been arguing online with disgruntled Labour voters (and others) who say they have no political home, that the Lib Dems are a party of Rejoin – yes, when the time is right, which is not now, but nobody thinks it is. Now the ground has been cut from under me by our own leader. Is this because some focus group has caused some clown in HQ to decide that we must pander to the wishy washy Starmer middle ground? Never mind our core vote, never mind our principles. As usual we on the front line have to campaign for credibility on our own merits wholly unsupported by the national party – in spite of them not because of. And as for the leafleting fiasco don’t get me started.