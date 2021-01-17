Ed Davey on Marr: We need £150 billion green recovery, not weak and timid government

"It's in the interest of British people that we have the closest possible relationship with our European partners." – @EdwardJDavey #Marr pic.twitter.com/wlSUfWUjcr — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 17, 2021

“We are not a rejoin party” was one of the first things Ed Davey said in his New Year interview with Andrew Marr. The starkness of that statement is bound to disappoint some Liberal Democrat members and activists who are committed to this country ultimately being part of the EU again. Party strategists are adamant that now is not the time to have that argument and that we need to re-establish our credibility after the 2019 election. Perhaps being proven right will take care of some of that issue. We just need to make sure that we can be better at benefitting from being right than we have been all the other times when we have called a major issue correctly – think Iraq and the 2008 economic crisis.

It’s also not what our policy, passed at Conference in September, says:

Conference resolves to support a longer term objective of UK membership of the EU.

I would have preferred to see a very quick addition to Ed’s line that we didn’t support Brexit for all the reasons we can see it going wrong before he emphasises the need for the closest possible relationship with the EU. There is nothing wrong with saying that while rejoin isn’t on the table now, we think we’ll get to a place where it will be a viable option. There is nothing wrong with keeping that hope alive.

However, he was very strong on one issue that differentiates us from the Labour Party. Keir Starmer is not going to fight for freedom of movement of people. The Liberal Democrats will. Ed said that taking away the freedom to live, work and raise families across the EU is illiberal. The issue is one that impacts on so many families in this country and should increase our support.

One of the sadnesses of ending freedom of movement is how it's illiberal it is – taking away that freedom for all British people, including our young people. As Leader of the Liberal Democrats I will fight the Government on free movement within the EU. #Marr pic.twitter.com/vXxHrqRFal — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 17, 2021

That’s a major point of difference with Labour and should attract young people.

The conversation then turned to students. Ed said that the Government had let down schools, universities and students. He called Gavin Williamson the worst education secretary in living memory, who had mismanaged the crisis for everyone in the education sector. He argued that students should be refunded some of their fees and the Government, not the universities should pay for this.

The Government have let students and they've let down schools. Gavin Williamson is the worst Education Secretary in living memory – he must go, and the Government must step up for our young people and teachers. #Marr pic.twitter.com/N06Hx9iNc8 — Ed Davey MP 🔶🇪🇺 (@EdwardJDavey) January 17, 2021

Marr then turned to another really important issue for Lib Dem voters – the environment.

Ed, as a former climate change secretary who knows his stuff on this argued for a £150 billion economic recovery plan over 3 years to create jobs, support green industries and tackle climate change. The Government was weak and timid in the face of this emergency, he said.

Andrew Marr then tackled him about whether we should be leafleting after both Conservatives and Labour complained about us this week. This is allowed under the party’s Coronavirus guidance in England and Wales, but not, at present, in Scotland. There are rules if we do go delivering:

Anyone delivering literature must take suitable precautions. Wear a mask during delivery, use hand sanitiser before and after delivering, avoid any small enclosed spaces, such as within some blocks of flats, and avoid coming into contact with any individual from outside your own household. Do not meet in groups of people from outside your household. If distributing leaflets to others, leave them packaged on doorsteps and not handed directly to someone.

There are some very strong views on both sides of this argument in the party. I tend to think that, while delivery is one of the safest things that we can do and we’re all having many deliveries to our homes at the moment, my inclination is that we have much more meaningful interaction with people if we phone them and talk to them. The difficulty with that is that the proportion of phone numbers we have is quite small. If you want to give out information to the widest possible number of people you need to do what David Penhaligon said – put it on a bit of paper and push it through their door. Even if it were allowed in Scotland, I wouldn’t choose to do it at this point in the pandemic, but if other Lib Dems feel it is appropriate in their communities, I’m not going to argue with them.

Ed highlighted the importance of elected representatives and community activists keeping in touch with people and making sure that they have the information and advice that they need.

He said that we take the same precautions that the Royal Mail and Amazon do. He also highlighted that, despite their complaining, the Conservatives and Labour parties have been delivering leaflets too. “As long as you are helping the community, that is the sort of thing you should be doing.”

At this point, we need to highlight our usefulness not just in our communities, but to the country. We need to show that we have the big ideas that will get us back on track. All our efforts should be put into doing that in as engaging a way as possible and we need to make the most of every chance we get on a national platform.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings