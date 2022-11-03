NewsHound

Ed Davey on Peston: Braverman, carer support and getting elected

By | Thu 3rd November 2022 - 9:47 am

Sir Ed Davey appeared on ITV’s Peston last night.

Peston suggested that since Rishi Sunak had arrived in No 10, the Lib Dems had been in reverse in the polls. Rejecting that and talking about the three by-election wins in Chesham and Amersham, Tiverton and Honiton and North Shropshire, Ed said:

A lot of people said we won because people were turning away from Boris Johnson… I knocked on doors. I talked to people. What we found that they were rejecting the Conservative Party. They were doing it because of health matters, like ambulances, huge delays in getting access to GPs or NHS dentists. They felt the Conservatives had taken them for granted and were just out of touch… We found lifelong Conservatives rejecting the Conservative Party. Whether its Sunak or Johnson it doesn’t really matter.

Ed Davey also said he would be holding Jeremy Hunt to account on the criticisms he made of the government’s care policies before he returned to the cabinet.

On Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary should be investigated by the Intelligence and Security Committee over concerns of national security breaches.

 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Phillip Bennion
    A refreshingly realistic discussion eschewing any populist temptation. I hope our spokespersons in Parliament take a constructive approach to bringing the budge...
  • Mary
    Totally agree. Here in Chelmsford we can't build our own council houses (not all councils have housing companies) but we have partnered with a local housing as...
  • John Hall
    Where do you stand Mark, on the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, (sometimes called a "conflict"), from swathes of Palestine in order to set up illegal Jews / Z...
  • David Garlick
    Agree entirely and a vote winner with many....
  • David Garlick
    At last someone prepared to menton the 'T' word. I have said afew times that you get what you pay for so this article and Paul Holmes response fit the (tax) bi...