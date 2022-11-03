Ed Davey on Peston: Braverman, carer support and getting elected

Sir Ed Davey appeared on ITV’s Peston last night.

Peston suggested that since Rishi Sunak had arrived in No 10, the Lib Dems had been in reverse in the polls. Rejecting that and talking about the three by-election wins in Chesham and Amersham, Tiverton and Honiton and North Shropshire, Ed said:

A lot of people said we won because people were turning away from Boris Johnson… I knocked on doors. I talked to people. What we found that they were rejecting the Conservative Party. They were doing it because of health matters, like ambulances, huge delays in getting access to GPs or NHS dentists. They felt the Conservatives had taken them for granted and were just out of touch… We found lifelong Conservatives rejecting the Conservative Party. Whether its Sunak or Johnson it doesn’t really matter.

Ed Davey also said he would be holding Jeremy Hunt to account on the criticisms he made of the government’s care policies before he returned to the cabinet.

“He argued for more money to go into social care…now he’s got a chance to do something. He's chancellor.” Lib Dem Leader @EdwardJDavey explains how he will be holding Jeremy Hunt to account to the criticisms he made of the Government as the HSC Committee Chair.#Peston pic.twitter.com/ETNQdaOgsf — Peston (@itvpeston) November 2, 2022

On Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary should be investigated by the Intelligence and Security Committee over concerns of national security breaches.

“She's been reappointed despite these allegations so they have to be investigated” Lib Dem Leader @EdwardJDavey says the Home Secretary should be investigated by the Intelligence and Security Committee over concerns of national security breaches.#Peston pic.twitter.com/rqCG2v36U5 — Peston (@itvpeston) November 2, 2022

