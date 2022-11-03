Have the Tories broken Britain?

To answer my own question. Probably. At least for the next several years. We have dispirited political party in charge. It seems to change its mind on policies as often as it changes ministers, while claiming it is in control and leading us forward. All the Conservative Party has done with its constant internal chaos is lead our country to the precipice.

A huge economy likes ours is not going to fall overnight. Or even fall. But there are many striving and burgeoning economies across the world that want a share of our cake.

The pain of Tory incompetence is soaring interest rates. Tax rises are promised. Public spending cuts are high on the agenda.

The Tory pain will be felt by those who owe money, in mortgages and other loans. Saving rates will increase but will be overwhelmed by inflation. People will lose their homes. Businesses will go under. The poor will inevitably remain poor, even poorer.

There is an economic whirlwind out there in the wider world. But why are we, one of the most “advanced” countries in the world so unprepared for economic shocks?

Policies, whether economic, social or environmental, tend to be on the short term horizon. Maybe ten years, though some environmental policies, zero carbon, net zero have longer timescales. Though these are threatened by the forever wobbling Tories.

This current chaos is exceptional. We are in a prolonged recession, according to the Bank of England. But no one know where we are heading.

The Conservatives are desperate to blame anyone but themselves. It’s the war in Ukraine! Yes, but David Cameron only said boo to the Russian goose when Putin annexed Crimea. He and Obama sent a signal that the west would not intervene in Russia’s “internal” affairs.

There are gas price hikes and shortages as a result of the war. But it was the Tories that decided the Rough gas storage facility was not worth supporting. It is being hastily reopened. Since Margaret Thatcher, the Tories have believed the market can supply energy needs with minimal government intervention. That has been a political failure and the market has failed politicians and us all.

The government has no credible energy policy. First, we don’t have fracking, then we do have fracking, then we don’t. Onshore wind farms are banned in England, then they are not banned, then they are. Coal fired power stations are having their operating lives extended because we don’t have enough generating capacity and energy storage.

And we have sort of exited the EU. Best to call Brexit a messy divorce with the lawyers still pouring over the paperwork. We have divorced our best friend and that is proving costly. We are reinventing the wheel and duplicating standards. Trade is based on mutual trust, common standards. Near frictionless movement.

It was Margaret Thatcher who championed the Single Market. The Tories are now failing her vision creating barriers to trade.

The chaos on immigration is unbelievable. The Tories say some migrants and asylum seekers are unwanted. Even should be exported. Yet we don’t have enough seasonal and highly qualified workers to keep our economy thriving. Crops are left in the fields and we have a desperate shortage of health professionals.

The need for education has never been greater but teachers and lecturers are too often stretched to the limit by botched education reforms. That started with Tony Blair but the Conservatives have done little to ensure that kids have the best education and the best of the kids become the entrepreneurs of the future. It has shrugged its shoulders at internationalism, despite collaboration worldwide being the essential foundation of science and business.

The current Tories are dashing around like rabbits in the headlights. They have wrecked the economy. They do not know what to do on immigration. Unless we see some recommitments soon and new commitments, they will also wreck the environment. Rishi Sunak wasn’t going to COP27, then he might be, now he is attending. At the moment.

The Conservatives have wrecked their own reputation.

It is time for the Conservative Party to do the decent thing and tell the country it has failed. If they still brag that they can run the country with competence, they should put that to the test.

The Conservatives should call a general election. Then we can show that they are a victim of their own misfortune.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.