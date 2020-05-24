NewsHound

Ed Davey: PM’s own judgement now in question

By | Sun 24th May 2020 - 6:14 pm

Responding to the Prime Minister backing his scandal-hit aide, Dominic Cummings, at today’s press conference, Acting Leader of the Liberal Democrats Ed Davey said:

Millions of people who’ve made huge sacrifices to keep to the rules will be astonished and angry at how the Prime Minister is now bending the rules for his closest aide.

By failing to act, the Prime Minister undermines his own authority to lead the country through this appalling crisis, bringing his own judgement into question.

The Government’s efforts to defeat coronavirus on testing, on PPE for frontline workers and on stopping the tragedy in our care homes are still inadequate. The Prime Minister’s failure to act on this scandal won’t help turn that around.

Conservative MPs must stop defending the indefensible and support our calls for Dominic Cummings to go.

