Jo Swinson: I’m not finished making change in the world

I know that many readers will be wondering how Jo Swinson is getting on.

Her leadership, which offered so much promise, came to an abrupt end at the General Election.

She has written an article for the Sunday Times today in which she describes how she learned to deal with a sudden mid-life career change.

Given what she has been through in the past few months, it is really uplifting and optimistic.

In looking for what to do next, it wasn’t a surprise that she looked for guidance in books:

I longed for simplicity in reinventing myself. But most big career changes aren’t simple, says Herminia Ibarra, a professor of organisational behaviour. Having studied people transitioning from bankers to novelists, and psychologists to monks, Ibarra concludes that people rarely set out with a clear and simple plan that they execute. More common is the test-and-learn approach.

Reading her book, Working Identity, gave me confidence to explore the possibilities. I mixed paid speaking engagements and consultancy with volunteering and board experience. Networking was crucial and people were kind with advice. I learnt that by helping others with your own expertise, you can complete the circle of kindness. It is a feature seen in business more than politics.

Jo was an early adopter of Twitter and won an LDV award back in the day for using it, but she’s mostly stayed away:

Some things, such as avidly reading Twitter for the latest news, put me in the headspace of my old job. Breaking that habit helped me focus on the future.

One thing you will never find me trying, but is also very typically Jo:

When a friend told me she went open-air swimming, my initial reaction was incredulity. Then I figured, why not give it a go? So one January morning I found myself squeezing into a borrowed wetsuit and wading into a 2C lake. I loved it. I’ve even found myself changing al fresco into my swimming costume in appalling weather and high winds.

And, as always, her Dad, Peter is a key inspiration:

Two years ago my dad died. He had battled through two types of blood cancer, meningitis, sepsis and years of uncertainty. He had been celebrating the end of chemotherapy, looking forward to a return to normality. He got back out on his bike and enjoyed a 13-mile ride, though he said he had struggled with the hills. Later that week he was admitted to hospital with difficulty breathing. He talked to me through his oxygen mask about how he was going to look into getting an electric bike when he recovered, to help him with the slopes. Even just a few days before he died my dad was working out how to adapt so he could live as full a life as possible. We all have the ability to change. That’s the inspiration I carry with me.

And one thing that we can look forward to:

I’m not finished making change in the world. I don’t yet know what the next chapter of my story looks like, but I trust I can make it good.

It’s good to see Jo at her gutsy, curious, empathetic and determined best.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

