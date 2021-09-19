NewsHound

Ed Davey profiled on BBC Radio 4

By | Sun 19th September 2021 - 7:30 am

In his usual, often sardonic, style, Ed Davey has profiled by Mark Coles. In this 15-minute broadcast, we hear things we knew and things we probably didn’t. The profile begins with his birth on Christmas Day. Being orphaned. Neighbours leaving food on the doorstep. His school but good exam performance. Setting up a debating society. Being a prog rocker. Falling asleep at parties. In a gap year working in the local pork pie factory before interrailing and on to Oxford for PPE. Despite bad green jumpers, MI6 tried to recruit him. Rescuing woman from path of ongoing train.

And then into politics. Winning. Losing. Winning. His battle against George Osborne to support renewables. Telling Lib Dems to wake up and smell the coffee and tackle important things like climate change and social care. Demolishing that blue wall after the Chesham and Amersham victory.

Davey is described as in a buoyant mood after Chesham and Amersham. He listens to people and humanity for him outweighs the desire for a Flashman personality.

Profile: Sir Ed Davey.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

