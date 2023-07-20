Ed Davey sends a message to Somerset & Frome

So today’s the day. Three by-elections to fight, although Lib Dems are really just concentrating on the one in Somerset & Frome.

Ed Davey has sent this message:

Today voters across Somerton and Frome have a chance to send a clear message to the Conservatives that they have failed our country on the NHS, the cost of living crisis and protecting our rural communities. Every vote for Sarah Dyke, our brilliant Liberal Democrat candidate, is a vote for a local champion who will put Somerset first and hold these Conservatives to account. It’s clear this by-election is a two horse race between the Liberal Democrats and an out of touch Conservative party. If the Liberal Democrats succeed in overturning this massive 19,000 Conservative majority, it will show voters in Somerset are fed up with being taken for granted by Rishi Sunak and his failing government.

