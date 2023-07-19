What on earth is Keir Starmer playing at by refusing to remove two child limit?

One of the cruellest things that the Conservatives introduced was limiting benefits claims to two children.

Just last week, the Child Poverty Action Group and other children’s charities wrote to all party leaders highlighting the impact of this dreadful measure and calling for its removal. They said:

The two-child limit is a discriminatory policy which is a clear breach of children’s human rights under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The two-child limit robs children of the basic joys of childhood. It forces parents to take out a loan to buy a school uniform. Children give up hobbies because of the costs associated, and they miss out on birthday parties as they cannot afford to bring a gift for a friend. The cost of living crisis has made the impact of the policy even more acute. The number of affected families struggling to pay for gas, electricity and food has risen sharply in the last 12 months. The two-child limit has a devastating effect on families like Joanna’s. Joanna works full-time and lives with her partner and three children. Her partner is too unwell to work at the moment. They lose out on £270 a month due to the two-child limit. Joanna has struggled to keep up with rent payments and, in June 2023, her landlord was granted an outright possession order to evict the family. They have just 14 days to leave their home. Scrapping the two-child limit is the most cost-effective way to reduce child poverty. It would lift 250,000 children out of poverty and mean 850,000 children are in less deep poverty. This single policy change would transform the life chances of 1.5 million children across the UK, children like Joanna’s, who are currently facing homelessness. Children deserve the chance to thrive, but continued inaction will permit a cohort of children to grow up in poverty, to miss out on play, to be held back at school and denied a better future. If nothing is done, over half of children in larger families will be growing up in poverty by 2027/28.

So I was genuinely shocked to see Keir Starmer tell Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday that Labour would retain this regressive, poverty increasing measure.

Of all the bad things the Tories have done, surely to goodness this would be one of the first to go?

For the avoidance of doubt, Liberal Democrats would get rid of it. We opposed it when the Tories brought it in and continue to do so.

As well as being the wrong thing to do morally, Starmer has now put himself in a position where he has picked an unnecessary fight with his party. Scottish Labour MSPs Monica Lennon and Pam Duncan Glancy expressed their frustration on Twitter:

Scottish Labour will always oppose the heinous two-child benefit cap and rape clause. It’s not acceptable in Scotland or any part of the UK, and @UKLabour party policy must always reflect this. @labpolicyforum https://t.co/i6YsiSwt2a — Monica Lennon MSP (@MonicaLennon7) July 17, 2023

They were joined by constituency Labour Parties, MPs and other MSPs.

Monica Lennon later wrote in the Daily Record:

Knowingly plunging children and their families into hardship is heartless and with the cost-of-living crisis hitting low-income families hard, it’s never been more vital to scrap the cap. Many of those affected are working families, who despite grafting to provide for their kids, struggle to put enough food on the table in our unequal society. Single mothers are hit the hardest. It’s no wonder many people are feeling scared and hopeless because the choice between heating and eating is no choice at all.

I agree with every word of that.

Starmer has given himself a problem he didn’t need to have.

If he backs down now, as he should, the Tories will paint him as a weak leader who panders to the left of his party. How this is worse than being a weak leader that gives way to the right of his party at every opportunity is unclear, of course.

Scarred by the infamous Liam Byrne note, Labour are terrified of making any sort of spending commitment even if that makes the longer term costs to our society greater. I mean, even if you aren’t convinced of the humanitarian, moral cause to remove the two child cap, you might want to consider that keeping millions of children in poverty is expensive. It’s hard to study and fulfil your potential if you are hungry and living in a cold, damp, overcrowded house. That’s not to mention the costs of the additional health care required to treat illnesses that are poverty related and entirely preventable.

The big worry about the next election is that Labour, are going to be saying “The Tories have been terrible, but don’t worry, you can back us because we’re not that different.” That makes no sense.

They, and to a certain extent us, are so scared of upsetting soft Tory voters that they don’t dare say anything too radical.

They are terrified at being portrayed as weak on the economy, by the party that crashed it.

Surely the advantage of being multiple points ahead in the polls and having a decent approval rating is that you can actually start to make and win arguments for the values and ideas you say you believe in. People appreciate honestly and authenticity.

It’s hard to believe, but it is 15 years this year since a one term senator won against a highly professional and organised (give or take Sarah Palin) Republican Party. Barack Obama successfully combined a message of hope and change with intense outreach to groups of people who don’t normally vote. He combined charisma with an infectious and simple message and a meticulously organised ground campaign. He was not afraid to challenge things like Guantanamo Bay and, as his presidency went on, he stood up with and for vulnerable and marginalised groups of people.

British people need this sort of approach too, not a Labour Party that is a few flights to Rwanda away from the Tories on immigration and that is willing to entrench child poverty even further.

We have our part to play too. We have been way too timid. We should be much more outspoken about supporting striking workers, the staggering failure of Brexit, tackling poverty, which is one of the biggest limiters of freedom, and winning the culture war, as I wrote in February:

And how do we win? By painting a vision of a society where everyone has the chance to live a decent life and to be who they are. It’s about togetherness and appreciation of each other not division. It’s the essence of liberalism. We can create a really compelling melody that will ear-worm the voting population in a good way if we choose to.

Hope has been absent from our politics for too long. It’s time to bring it back.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings