Liberator 418 is out!

“PAPERS PLEASE”.

Voter ID has caused a damaging fall in the number of people who can vote and must be reversed before the assault on democracy worsens, says Shaun Roberts

THE DIVIDE STARTS TO BREAK.

Stephen Farry MP reports on the Alliance party’s progress in Northern Ireland as its politics slowly sheds past sectarianism

HOW TO SUP WITH STARMER’S DEVILS

It may be necessary to have a tacit ‘progressive alliance’ at the next election but Liberal Democrats should remember that Labour is only slightly better than the Tories, says Peter Wrigley

HOW LABOUR KEPT CHERWELL BLUE

Labour scuppered a progressive majority alliance at Cherwell District Council, the last bit of blue in Oxfordshire, says David Hingley

WILL THE LAW FINALLY STICK TO THE TEFLON DON?

Donald Trump is in legal trouble, but there could be Republican candidates who are even worse, says Martha Elliott

DOUBLE STANDARDS HAUNT THE BALKANS

Minorities in Serbia are rarely heard from but have grievances similar to those in Kosovo, says Ragmi Mustafi

WRETCHED RATCHET FOR RENTS

Unless a rent tribunal system is restored private sector tenants will face endless rent increases and continued insecurity, says William Tranby

Reviews:

August in Kabul – America’s Last Days in Afghanistan

Winning Here, Winning There: A Handbook for local Liberal Democrats

Return of the Junta, why Myanmar’s military must go back to the barracks

Memory Makers – The Politics of the Past in Putin’s Russia

The Roots of American Individualism, political myth in the Age of Jackson

The New Cold War

and loads more including Radical Bulletin, commentary, letters, and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.