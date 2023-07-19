NewsHound

LIb Dem led Powys County Council continues free school meal holiday scheme

By | Wed 19th July 2023 - 9:07 am

In the middle of a cost of loving crisis, any extra demands on household income can be catastrophic for some families.

The Summer holidays should be a carefree time of play and fun for children. For parents on the lowest incomes, though, it can be incredibly difficult to find the money to provide an extra daily meal if their children are on free school meals.

In Wales, the Labour (just have a think about that for a minute) Government ended the scheme to give families entitled to free school meals vouchers during the Summer holidays. However, two Welsh Councils, including Lib Dem led Powys, have decided to take over the scheme so that children do not go hungry during the Summer.

Our Councillor Jake Berriman said:

The late notice that councils across Wales were given about this scheme stopping would have had a detrimental impact on low-income families. Not only would they lose out on the voucher scheme but they would also have had a very limited time to adjust their family finances accordingly.

Our decision will help support those eligible families to provide food for their children during the summer holidays

 

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary in print, on air or online.

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • Dominic 19th Jul '23 - 9:12am

    “cost of loving crisis” – a really poetic typo which can be interpreted so many ways 🙂

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Geoff Reid
    I don't think we can assume that Russia as represented by Putin will be back for more later any more than we can assume the opposite. Putin has found himself in...
  • Chris Moore
    "Russia will be expected to offer to withdraw from all or most of its illegal land grab." Sorry to see the word "most" in there, Mick. So you'd be happy...
  • Mick Taylor
    I really do get quite annoyed that those of us who want a negotiated settlement to the Russian/Ukraine war are branded as appeasers, willing to sacrifice Ukrain...
  • Chris Moore
    One of my Ukrainian acquaintances has a photography business based in Kyiv. The business is now employed "more than full-time" taking photographs of evidence of...
  • Dominic
    "cost of loving crisis" - a really poetic typo which can be interpreted so many ways :)...