Last day of campaigning in Somerton and Frome – how you can help elect Sarah Dyke

By | Wed 19th July 2023 - 6:55 am

Imagine how great it would feel to wake up on Friday morning to find that the voters of Somerton and Frome had elected Sarah Dyke as the 15th Lib Dem MP, and the fourth Lib Dem by-election winner in just over two years? You can be part of the campaign either on the ground or from the comfort of your own home. All the information you need to help is here.

Our campaigners have been flocking to this gorgeous bit of Somerset from all over the country.

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton is spending the week there:

Eastleigh PPC Liz Jarvis seems to have hardly been away from Somerset these past few weeks:

The place seems to be turning Lib Dem orange:

The Guardian is really positive about our chances:

The team in Somerton have not just been working hard for the past four weeks. They’ve put lots of effort into trying to win back the seat which our David Health held from 1997-2015 for a long time. They have built strong foundations.

They need all the help that they can get over the last day of campaigning and to get out the vote on Thursday.

If you can help, you would be very welcome. If you can’t get there in person, you can make phone calls from home. Even if you just put in 10 minutes whenever you can to make a few calls, you could be part of a truly spectacular by-election win. We want to approach the final few months before the election in the best shape possible, and what better way than to add to our numbers in Parliament?

And if you can help either in person or on the phone, all the information you need to do that is here.

A massive thanks to all the Lib Dems involved in all three by-elections on Thursday, particularly Blaise Baquiche and Matt Walker, our candidates in Uxbridge and South Ruislip and Selby and Ainsty respectively.

