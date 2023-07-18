Nick Harvey to head up European Movement

Former Lib Dem MP Nick Harvey is to become CEO of the European Movement.

He had been MP for North Devon from 1992-2015. He was armed forces minister during the first two years of the coalition. He was Chief Executive of the Federal Party during Vince Cable’s leadership.

He was always seen as a bit of a eurosceptic in the party, as he had been the only Lib Dem MP to vote against the Maastrict Treaty back in 1992. However, in his new role, he wants to take Britain back into the EU.

He said:

I am absolutely delighted to be joining the European Movement at this pivotal point and looking forward to the huge challenge of helping put Britain back at the heart of Europe. The EMUK executive and staff team have worked wonders to get on the front foot again in recent years, with growing membership and campaigning strength. With public opinion on the European issue shifting all the time, my aim is to take our message out to new places and people who may have been hard to reach previously, to restore our cultural, political and economic relationship with Europe.

Vince Cable, who is Vice-President of The European Movement and former Lib Dem Leader and Business Secretary, added

With Nick Harvey you have a top-class CEO with experience as a senior minister, and running the organisation of a political party. He is also a committed European who will also work effectively across parties to support the Movement. I have worked with him as a colleague for three decades and applaud the appointment.

Good luck to Nick in his new role and especially with helping to win the arguments for rejoining the EU. Those making that case are pushing at an open door at the moment, given the utter shambles of Brexit.