The Voice

Nick Harvey to head up European Movement

By | Tue 18th July 2023 - 8:26 am

Former Lib Dem MP Nick Harvey is to become CEO of the European Movement.

He had been MP for North Devon from 1992-2015. He was armed forces minister during the first two years of the coalition. He was Chief Executive of the Federal Party during Vince Cable’s leadership.

He was always seen as a bit of a eurosceptic in the party, as he had been the only Lib Dem MP to vote against the Maastrict Treaty back in 1992. However,  in his new role, he wants to take Britain back into the EU.

He  said: 

I am absolutely delighted to be joining the European Movement at this pivotal point and looking  forward to the huge challenge of helping put Britain back at the heart of Europe. The EMUK  executive and staff team have worked wonders to get on the front foot again in recent years, with  growing membership and campaigning strength. With public opinion on the European issue shifting  all the time, my aim is to take our message out to new places and people who may have been hard  to reach previously, to restore our cultural, political and economic relationship with Europe.

Vince Cable,  who is Vice-President of The European Movement and former Lib Dem Leader and Business Secretary, added 

With Nick Harvey you have a top-class CEO with experience as a senior minister, and running the  organisation of a political party. He is also a committed European who will also work effectively  across parties to support the Movement. I have worked with him as a colleague for three decades  and applaud the appointment.

Good luck to Nick in his new role and especially with helping to win the arguments for rejoining the EU. Those making that case are pushing at an open door at the moment, given the utter shambles of Brexit.

 

 

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    The news that Jamie Driscoll intends to stand as an Independent candidate in next year's election for the North Tyne Mayoralty, is further evidence that there ...
  • Peter Davies
    The job of Mayoral candidate is fronting the Assembly campaign. They will get interviews. The people who we're actually trying to get elected won't. Name recogn...
  • Nonconformistradical
    Agree with Ian Patterson Whoever is chosen as our candidate (I don't have a vote in this) needs to be working with our London MPs assiting their campaign as ...
  • Ian Patterson
    Full not fall in last line above....
  • Ian Patterson
    We’ve none to spare for the job. GE by autumn of next year on new boundaries. Our London MP’s will have their hands fall with that....