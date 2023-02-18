Poll highlights need for Lib Dems to develop compelling narrative

A poll of “blue wall” seats this week should make senior Lib Dems charged with delivering our next election campaign pause for thought.

Fieldwork carried out by Redfield and Wilton Strategies last weekend shows Labour 7 points ahead of the Tories in seats the Conservatives currently hold in the south of England, but the party of Government gaining 2% and us going down 2% since the last poll a couple of weeks before.

Of the 42 seats that Redfield and Wilton count as the Blue Wall, there are not that many that we are seriously targeting so our 17% polling figure should not alarm us too much. However, the Tories are fixing their attention and massive resources on defending those seats and will not lose the opportunity to persuade people that these seats are between them and Labour not them and us. We will obviously be countering that where we are strong with local messaging so that people are in no doubt that it’s a two horse race between us and the Conservatives. We’ve been building very strong foundations in those seats over the past few years. However, we don’t want even a few people in the likes of Winchester and Esher and Walton thinking that they should be voting Labour to get rid of the Tories. If they do, then we’ll have Tory MPs,nand surely nobody wants the likes of Dominic Raab in Parliament for another five years.

As Lib Dems we know the importance of targeting our resources very carefully. This, however, shouldn’t come completely at the expense of our national poll rating. The national mood music is very important both in our target seats and beyond. We need to be thinking about the political landscape for the next election and the one after that. Only by getting ourselves into more second places can we hope to properly break through. There is no point in winning a handle of seats in 2024 and ending up with the north face of the electoral Eiger to climb everywhere else.

Our national poll rating remains stubbornly low. We haven’t recovered from our coalition lows, except for that brief period when we were actually saying things that excited people in the early part of 2019. Capturing the imagination with a strong message and giving people a reason to vote for us is a good thing and we shouldn’t shy away from it. We seem to be so terrified of saying anything that might upset the voters in the blue wall that we end up not saying anything at all. And those progressive minded voters who we need to to back us need to hear us talk about the things that matter to them too. And in truth, the things that matter to them matter to us too.

I sense a frustration amongst activists in Labour facing areas that the increasingly centralised national Lib Dem campaign machine is not bothered enough with them.

We need to recover our boldness, passion and sense of indignation at what the Tories have done to this country super quick. We need to start using the P word, the S word the B word and the C word to show how the country can be a much better and happier place to live. We need to talk about ending poverty. We need to sympathise with the aims of our public sector workers who are striking for a decent pay rise and less stressful working conditions. We need to be much more robust in talking about the failures of Brexit which are damaging virtually every aspect of our lives. And we need to win the culture wars, not stand cowed as people are marginalised and demonised by the right wing media.

As Liberal Democrats we care deeply and instinctively about inequality and tearing down the barriers that people face that suck opportunity from them. That everyone should have enough food, safe and warm shelter and the resources to participate in life to the full should not be as controversial as the right wing media makes out every day, yet we don’t challenge them enough. We should be riding a coach and horses through the narrative which sets people against each other. We want people to have a decent share of the pie, not fight each other for an ever decreasing pile of stale crumbs. So we need to start talking about ending poverty and giving people a fair crack of the whip.

So far our words on the strikes have been carefully calibrated as to not say much at all. This is a curious decision as the nurses, ambulance workers and teachers particularly continue to enjoy public support. Most of us know someone who has been in a hospital in recent years. Even before the pandemic, nurses were stretched to their limits and we know that their pay is pretty rubbish compared to similar international economies. So why aren’t we supporting them with full voice? Obviously, why aren’t the Labour Party either?

It’s good that we voted against the strikes bill, but imagine if we and Labour actually got behind the striking nurses, teachers, post deliverers? Imagine what a persuasive case we could make. We could shift public opinion even more in their favour and force the Government to give them a fairer settlement. Just a thought.

Arguably our biggest failure has been our unwillingness to challenge the Government on the bloody mess that they have made of Brexit. We were right on this all along and we shouldn’t shy away from pointing out the massive fraud that has been perpetuated on the British people and how much worse off they are because of it. The time may not yet be right to shout the rejoin word too loudly, but we have nothing to lose by saying that Brexit has turned out to be a load of bollocks. Especially as people are realising that for themselves.

And finally. the Culture war. The problem with standing by while whole groups of people whether they be asylum seekers, people claiming social security or using food banks, trans people or disabled people is that this is really a slippery slope. They could be coming for you next, and if you are in your 50s or 60s and aren’t working, they are coming for you now. Disguising the labour shortages caused by Brexit, by depicting a generation who may be too ill or too busy looking after elderly parents as lazy is utterly despicable. We can’t let them define people’s value by their “economic activity.”

And how do we win? By painting a vision of a society where everyone has the chance to live a decent life and be who they are. It’s about togetherness and appreciation of each other not division. It’s the essence of liberalism. We can create a really compelling melody that will ear-worm the voting population in a good way if we choose to.

It is good to see that the Federal Board has made “developing a distinctive narrative” part of its strategic work for its new term, as Party President Mark Pack told us yesterday in his monthly update. Good, but also depressing, because we have been talking about this for at least 15 years and not actually produced one. When I worked on Ross Finnie’s Scottish leadership campaign in 2008, the need to give people a reason to vote for us was our key message. Yet here we are.

We need to recognise that our failure to do this has played its part in creating the intolerant and divided hellscape that our country is at the moment. It’s not difficult to challenge it and we can look to Charles Kennedy for the way he stood up to this sort of narrative. Remember when he challenged William Hague’s nasty anti-immigrant stuff in 2001 he came out if pretty well. And that was the last election where we didn’t massively under-perform.

This week’s poll shouldn’t really harm us in the seats we hold or the relatively few seats we are targeting, but it should make us think about our development and longevity and about painting that enticing soul-enhancing picture that sets out who we are and that fair, free and open society we want to build.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings