Ed Davey talks Chesham and Amersham and progressive alliances on Sunday media

Ed Davey did the Sunday morning media round today. He did look a tiny bit smug, but he’s allowed to given Sarah Green’s spectacular win in Chesham and Amersham, declared in the early hours of Friday morning.
First he appeared on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday:
Liberal Democrats have shown that the Conservatives can be beaten.
Join our winning team: https://t.co/xOHtAN8CQ2 pic.twitter.com/gjdiOb20eZ
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 20, 2021
And then we went on Marr:
.@EdwardJDavey on #marr now looking pretty pleased at @LibDems win in #cheshamamdamersham. He says it has given people hope that Boris Johnson can be beaten and we can get rid of his dreadful government
— Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) June 20, 2021
.@EdwardJDavey says that @LibDems want to work with other parties to bring best ideas together – we want a fairer, greener, more caring country.
— Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) June 20, 2021
However, he did not endorse any sort of progressive alliance.
You can see more here.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
The time to create a Progressive Alliance is after the next election if no party wins an overall majority. In that situation, the Liberal Democrats should work with Labour and the SNP to ensure that the Conservatives are ejected from power. It does not require a formal coalition to be agreed, but it may require some sort of Confidence and Supply or ‘understanding’ to be agreed. However there can be no repeat of the 2010-2015 disaster when the Liberal Democrats decided to work with the Conservatives in Government.