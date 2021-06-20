Ed Davey talks Chesham and Amersham and progressive alliances on Sunday media

Ed Davey did the Sunday morning media round today. He did look a tiny bit smug, but he’s allowed to given Sarah Green’s spectacular win in Chesham and Amersham, declared in the early hours of Friday morning.

First he appeared on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday:

Liberal Democrats have shown that the Conservatives can be beaten. Join our winning team: https://t.co/xOHtAN8CQ2 pic.twitter.com/gjdiOb20eZ — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 20, 2021

And then we went on Marr:

.@EdwardJDavey on #marr now looking pretty pleased at @LibDems win in #cheshamamdamersham. He says it has given people hope that Boris Johnson can be beaten and we can get rid of his dreadful government — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) June 20, 2021

.@EdwardJDavey says that @LibDems want to work with other parties to bring best ideas together – we want a fairer, greener, more caring country. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) June 20, 2021

However, he did not endorse any sort of progressive alliance.

You can see more here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.