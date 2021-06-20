NewsHound

Ed Davey talks Chesham and Amersham and progressive alliances on Sunday media

By | Sun 20th June 2021 - 4:05 pm

Ed Davey did the Sunday morning media round today. He did look a tiny bit smug, but he’s allowed to given Sarah Green’s spectacular win in Chesham and Amersham, declared in the early hours of Friday morning.

First he appeared on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday:

And then we went on Marr:

However, he did not endorse any sort of progressive alliance.

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 20th Jun '21 - 4:37pm

    The time to create a Progressive Alliance is after the next election if no party wins an overall majority. In that situation, the Liberal Democrats should work with Labour and the SNP to ensure that the Conservatives are ejected from power. It does not require a formal coalition to be agreed, but it may require some sort of Confidence and Supply or ‘understanding’ to be agreed. However there can be no repeat of the 2010-2015 disaster when the Liberal Democrats decided to work with the Conservatives in Government.

