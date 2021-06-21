The Progressive Alliance – A Fool’s Errand

In the few days since our remarkable victory in Chesham and Amersham, some are suggesting we shouldn’t campaign, or even stand, in Batley and Spen.

On the face of it, it makes sense. The Lib Dems are closer to Labour on most policies than we are to the Tories, so we could be taking votes from Labour and gift the seat to the blues.

However, that view relies on one massive assumption. One we consistently make internally, even though the evidence of our eyes and ears disproves it. We assume that with no Lib Dem, our voters are more likely to go Labour than Tory. This is categorically untrue. Our data shows us that our voters split almost perfectly in half when no Lib Dem candidate is available.

So, we have a bizarre situation where, by standing no candidate, we could theoretically boost the Labour and Tory votes in Batley and Spen equally. Yet no by-election takes place in a sterile lab environment. Elections have context.

It is a common theme in the Northern MBCs that we fight two different battles at ward level – against the Tories on the edges and against Labour in the centres. The Lib Dem presence in Batley and Spen looks (I’m no local and happy to be corrected) to be concentrated on those Tory-facing patches. So, it’s more likely that by not standing, we would boost the Tory vote in the seat rather than Labour.

A disclaimer. Anyone who knows me would tell you that I am always keen to give Labour a kicking. I don’t believe they are a progressive party, and my experience growing up in the North of England taught me that the Labour Party is as deeply arrogant and entitled an organisation as the Conservatives. I struggle to see a situation where I personally would be happy for us to enter any form of electoral agreement with Labour.

However, I accept that the best way to get rid of the Tories at the next election is for us and Labour to unofficially lay off each other and each concentrate our fire where we can do best. For us, that means winning over the people who gave us their votes in Chesham and Amersham last week. In Scotland, it means those Ruth Davidson Tories who cannot abide Boris but want to preserve the Union.

That’s my point. As a political organisation, our policies align more closely to Labour than the Tories, but our voters and potential voters are not in the same boat. We have to understand our electoral coalition. Our voters are, in my experience certainly, more likely to go Tory without us on the ballot.

We don’t need to give up on our principles – we just need to accept that while a Progressive Alliance may gain us votes from approving lefties up and down the country, those soft Tories (who we need to feel safe enough that they can vote for us without the world exploding) will not follow. We may get more votes, but elections aren’t always as simple as that.

It’s about who the votes come from as much as how many there are. A switched vote from the Tories is worth two votes off their majority. A vote from a third-placed Labour is only worth one. We still need those Labour votes, but we can get them with a good squeeze campaign and a massive bar chart.

The Tory votes will only come if we don’t frighten the horses with a Labour pact. A Progressive Alliance may well do as much to prevent Lib Dem gains as to encourage them.

* Ed Thornley is Constituency Organiser in Edinburgh Western, and helped deliver that constituency’s best ever result in May’s election.