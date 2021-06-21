The Progressive Alliance – A Fool’s Errand

In the few days since our remarkable victory in Chesham and Amersham, some are suggesting we shouldn’t campaign, or even stand, in Batley and Spen.
On the face of it, it makes sense. The Lib Dems are closer to Labour on most policies than we are to the Tories, so we could be taking votes from Labour and gift the seat to the blues.
However, that view relies on one massive assumption. One we consistently make internally, even though the evidence of our eyes and ears disproves it. We assume that with no Lib Dem, our voters are more likely to go Labour than Tory. This is categorically untrue. Our data shows us that our voters split almost perfectly in half when no Lib Dem candidate is available.
So, we have a bizarre situation where, by standing no candidate, we could theoretically boost the Labour and Tory votes in Batley and Spen equally. Yet no by-election takes place in a sterile lab environment. Elections have context.
It is a common theme in the Northern MBCs that we fight two different battles at ward level – against the Tories on the edges and against Labour in the centres. The Lib Dem presence in Batley and Spen looks (I’m no local and happy to be corrected) to be concentrated on those Tory-facing patches. So, it’s more likely that by not standing, we would boost the Tory vote in the seat rather than Labour.
A disclaimer. Anyone who knows me would tell you that I am always keen to give Labour a kicking. I don’t believe they are a progressive party, and my experience growing up in the North of England taught me that the Labour Party is as deeply arrogant and entitled an organisation as the Conservatives. I struggle to see a situation where I personally would be happy for us to enter any form of electoral agreement with Labour.
However, I accept that the best way to get rid of the Tories at the next election is for us and Labour to unofficially lay off each other and each concentrate our fire where we can do best. For us, that means winning over the people who gave us their votes in Chesham and Amersham last week. In Scotland, it means those Ruth Davidson Tories who cannot abide Boris but want to preserve the Union.
That’s my point. As a political organisation, our policies align more closely to Labour than the Tories, but our voters and potential voters are not in the same boat. We have to understand our electoral coalition. Our voters are, in my experience certainly, more likely to go Tory without us on the ballot.
We don’t need to give up on our principles – we just need to accept that while a Progressive Alliance may gain us votes from approving lefties up and down the country, those soft Tories (who we need to feel safe enough that they can vote for us without the world exploding) will not follow. We may get more votes, but elections aren’t always as simple as that.
It’s about who the votes come from as much as how many there are. A switched vote from the Tories is worth two votes off their majority. A vote from a third-placed Labour is only worth one. We still need those Labour votes, but we can get them with a good squeeze campaign and a massive bar chart.
The Tory votes will only come if we don’t frighten the horses with a Labour pact. A Progressive Alliance may well do as much to prevent Lib Dem gains as to encourage them.
* Ed Thornley is Constituency Organiser in Edinburgh Western, and helped deliver that constituency’s best ever result in May’s election.
A depressing article. Are we saying that the Liberal Democrats have a future as a Tory-lite party, providing a safe haven for Tories with a social conscience, but no future if it seeks to form an anti-Tory front? And as for Scotland, the Liberal Democrats have a future only as a pro-Union, Tory-lite alternative to the Tories?
My view is that 2015 provided a hard lesson to the Liberal Democrats of the price of choosing to back the Tories – massive loss of support from centre/left voters who felt utterly betrayed. Never again.
“Our data shows us that our voters split almost perfectly in half when no Lib Dem candidate is available.”
What data is that?
Real world data from the Police and Crime Commissioner elections in our area showed far more of our second preference vote went to Labour than the Conservatives.
In Leicester City, for example, 2981 or our second preferences went to Labour and just 1365 to the Conservatives – and this is an area where you would think many people voting Liberal Democrat would be doing so to express their dislike of the unpopular Labour city council and mayor.
These elections are one of the reasons why the discussion about a Progressive Alliance has reemerged among our activists. Boris’ right-wing populism and Brexit have brought Liberal and Labour voters closer together.
That doesn’t in itself make the case for an electoral alliance, but surely parties with similar agendas and similar constituencies should be at least open to talking to one other? In many marginal seats we need to win over Labour supporters in order to make progress. The evidence from Chesham suggests it is a lot easier when Labour can be persuaded not to make too much effort in seats they can’t win and in which we have a chance.
As she accepted Paul Henreid’s proffered cigarette at the end of the 1942 classic film, ‘Now Voyager’, Bette Davis offered the immortal advice; “Don’t ask for the moon. We have the stars”. You know, that’s in some way how I am feeling now about the ‘wash up’ sessions after C&A on LDV.
On the one hand we have those, who see this by election result as the breakthrough the party needs. Others, like Ed Thornley, if I have read him correctly, prefer to adopt a more pragmatic approach. Some, like our resident psephologist, ‘Michael 1’, who has again sprung into life with a torrent of statistics, writes elsewhere that he will only be happy when every seat in the House of Commons is occupied by a Lib Dem. Oh, to have his unbridled enthusiasm! Clearly aiming for the moon is not good enough for him, and possibly people like Brad Barrows and even Paul Holmes.
Of course, I exaggerate; but clearly there is a danger that identifying too closely with a Labour Party even in its current emasculated form could indeed frighten away the kind of pragmatic Tory voters any opposition party needs to make a real impact. In some ways the situation across the pond is not dissimilar. If President Biden tacks too far to the left, whatever that is over there, he runs the risk of losing some of the votes he needs to hold back the forces of reaction in the 2022 Congressional elections.
Whether some of us like it or not, roughly 40% of England, where, unfortunately it counts in terms of numbers, is small ‘c’ Conservative. Blair recognised that in the mid 1990s and tailored his policies accordingly. What he didn’t do when he gained power was to implement the kind of policies that could have transformed our country into a democracy that was fit for the challenges of the 21st century.