Simon McGrath

Why you should help our campaign in Batley and Spen

By | Mon 21st June 2021 - 12:10 pm

Now that Chesham and Amersham is triumphantly over, attention will turn to the by-election in Batley and Spen on July 1st. There has been plenty of discussion about the Tory vs Labour battle but not much about the excellent candidate standing for the Lib Dems, Tom Gordon.

Tom is a local man, born and raised in West Yorkshire, who is a Councillor in the neighbouring Borough of Wakefield – the first Lib Dem councillor there in a decade. With a background in biochemistry and public health, and a stint working as a health economics research assistant, he is well placed to understand why local residents are so fed up with a Labour Council that doesnâ€™t care and a Tory Government who see Northern Labour voters as people they can bamboozle with empty promises.

Tom spent a considerable amount of time in Chesham and Amersham and, as he says:

I had life long Labour voters in Chesham and Amersham who were voting for us because Sarah and the campaign had a strong message and they knew what we stood for, whereas in Batley and Spen they say they donâ€™t know what Labour locally, or Keir Starmer nationally, stand for.

Batley and Spen is part of Kirklees Metropolitan Borough Council, which has 9 Lib Dem members. Cleckheaton ward in B&S has 3 Lib Dems Councillors â€“ one of them is Baroness Kath Pinnock (who was leader of Kirklees Council from 2000-2006), who has represented the ward since 1987: she was re-elected this May with 49% of the vote.

There has been some talk of whether it would be better to help Labour get elected in Batley and Spen – leaving aside the question of why we wouldnâ€™t want to back the best candidate standing, it is awfully presumptuous to think if people donâ€™t vote for us they would go Labour. This article looking at second preferences in the recent elections doesnâ€™t support it.

Liberal Democracy has much to offer the people of Batley and Spen and putting up a good fight in this election will help to build our base for the future. You can make donations and find out how to help here.

* Simon McGrath is a directly elected member of the Federal Board and a member of the Board of Liberal Reform.

2 Comments

  • John Marriott 21st Jun '21 - 12:34pm

    Reciprocity versus pragmatism? If I were still a Lib Dem member or, as I am now, a Lib Dem sympathiser, I would stay at home. Surely the last thing that you want now is for the Tories to gain any succour to compensate for losing a safe southern seat by gaining another â€˜un winnableâ€™ northern seat.

    If the Lib Dems ease off in Batley and Spen and Labour still loses that makes the argument even stronger for Labour to wake up and smell the coffee. If the Lib Dems do find another (smaller) kitchen sink, it could be that they will be blamed by Labour for letting the Tories in. What chance then for any sort of â€˜allianceâ€™, whether â€˜progressiveâ€™ or not?

  • David Warren 21st Jun '21 - 12:51pm

    We should get fully behind the Liberal Democrat candidate in Batley and Spen because we want Liberal supporting voters to vote for a Liberal.

    Labour have shown no inclination towards forming a ‘progressive alliance’ or supporting electoral reform. If they lose this byelection then their leader will probably be ousted which given Starmer’s reluctance to ditch tribalism can only be a good thing.

