….Ed Davey to rule out a coalition with Boris…..

The Financial Times today reports that Ed Davey will use his conference speech on Sunday to position the party as an unambiguously anti-Tory force. He will vow never help to help put Boris Johnson back into Downing Street.

When asked if the Lib Dems would facilitate a Tory government at the next election, Davey replied: “No.”

Davey defended the decision to hold a virtual conference, arguing that planning was done well in advance before it became apparent what the coronavirus situation would be.

According to the report, Davey will claim the Lib Dems will pose a “big threat” to the Boris Johnson, particularly in southern blue wall Conservative constituencies, following the Lib Dem by-election win in Chesham and Amersham in June.

In the interview with the Financial Times, Davey said the Lib Dems could again become a “significant” force in British politics, building on strong local election results in “blue wall” areas in May. He said:

I was genuinely staggered on the doorsteps by how many people said that they won’t vote Conservative until Johnson goes… The sorts of liberal Conservatives we were talking to were unhappy about the foreign aid cuts, they don’t think he’s handled the pandemic well and were not impressed by his style of government. They don’t think he is a decent man, they think he is a populist who plays to the mob… We can take a lot of seats from the Tories in the next election and we are a big threat to the Tories in their heartland.

Ed Davey had earlier ruled out formal alliances with the Labour and Green parties. He said the party’s focus now was on regaining public support.

