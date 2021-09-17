Latest issue of Liberator published

The September 2021 issue of Liberator, Alistair Carmichael writes on vaccine ID cards, Norman Baker writes on trains and David Grace suggests we have a strategy without a strategy. Claire Tyler questions whether we are brave enough to pay for social care and Rebecca Tinsley writes on Sudan, Islamists and women. Alan Sherwell champions Universal Basic Income, Robert Brown says federalism could keep the UK together and Geoff Reid introduces us to green carrots.

Liberator 409 can be downloaded here. Click on 409 at the top of the list. This is the September 2021 issue and we hope you enjoy reading it.

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Letters, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 409 includes:

IT’S WHAT WE’RE FOR

Fighting the introduction of vaccine ID cards is a classic liberal battle, says Alistair Carmichael

AFGHANISTAN: A NEW TRAGEDY UNFOLDS

An imperfect democracy and an expansion of women’s rights were emerging in Afghanistan but have been snuffed by the Taliban after western flight. Can anything be saved, asks George Cunningham

MR SHAPPS CHANGES TRAINS

The rail white paper is welcome but shows the Tories capable of believing the opposite of what they have supported for decades, says Norman Baker

WE CAN’T GO ON MEETING LIKE THIS

It’s bad enough that conference is online, but why have a strategy paper with no strategy, a philosophy one with no philosophy and policy other parties could have written, wonders David Grace

CARING ENOUGH TO PAY

The pandemic laid bare the funding crisis in social care but will any party be brave over the cost of it, asks Claire Tyler

THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN SUDAN

It’s not just Afghanistan. Two years after Sudan’s revolution, the Islamist old guard is fighting back and it’s women who suffer most. Rebecca Tinsley reports

A LACK OF CARE FOR CARERS

Ed Davey has campaigned hard on support for those forced to become unpaid carers, but what happens when caring ends and they must re-enter the jobs market asks Susan Simmonds

DARE TO DO SOMETHING POPULAR

Universal Basic Income could arm the Liberal Democrats with a radical policy that would tackle poverty. The party’s paper on this suggests losing this opportunity through excess caution, says Alan Sherwell

TIME UP FOR THE UK?

Tensions could pull the UK apart but federalism should offer a liberal way to keep it together, says Robert Brown

GREEN CARROTS

Can the fad for behavioural science help with the damage of climate change and Brexit, wonders Geoff Reid.

