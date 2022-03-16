Ed Davey: Visiting Poland’s border with Ukraine

Yesterday Ed arrived in Poland at the Ukrainian border and saw first-hand how Polish people were welcoming their exhausted neighbours.

He shared some photos and stories with colleagues back in Kingston. Here are some of them.



Border crossing – the exhausted people are met with a short walk to the queue for the onward bus, and either side are multiple tents and “stalls” with hot food, drinks, nappies and toiletries, sim cards for the Polish telecom networks and initial information



12 year old Artsiom with his mum – just had a very long journey from Kharkiv which they said was in ruins. It is his dream to come to London.

Nina, with her grandson and tortoise sitting on the railway platform for a train to take them onwards to western Poland

Amazing mother who chatted about her journey from Kharkiv, now waiting for a train. Very emotional about leaving her husband behind

This morning he chatted to BBC Breakfast from KrakowL

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey MP has been meeting Ukrainian refugees and charities supporting them at the Polish-Ukraine border. He tells #BBCBreakfast the government should be providing more help for those fleeing the war. https://t.co/6CNmZPu4Hn pic.twitter.com/W0mSrK0GYo — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) March 16, 2022

The Independent covered his concerns: Davey accuses Government of lack of support for Ukrainian refugees.

Our Government is so wrong. It is just a hopeless way of going about it. They are pretending they are doing something and they really aren’t.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.