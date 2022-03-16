We must adopt a Jenkinsite approach to support trans people

Trans rights are human rights, trans men are men, trans women are women and nothing will ever change this.

It is becoming clear, however, that a minority of our citizens and even representatives in our parliament, Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists – or “TERFs” – do not feel the same way, choosing to see trans people as threats, and choose to attack and undermine them simply for existing, which I cannot help but regard as foolish and wrong. Trans women are women and trans men are men; how can they be threats when all they’re doing is living their lives, no different from you and me?

TERFs refuse to acknowledge that trans people are who they say they are, and in doing so undermine the feminist movement – the cause they claim to defend – but in reality are adding to the oppression and discrimination faced under the patriarchy. It is a reminder of how far we’ve strayed from the “civilised society” – tolerance, openness, inclusivity, the strengthening of individual rights and the abolishment of illiberal laws that prohibit people from living their lives to the fullest extent – the idea that liberal icon Roy Jenkins championed as Home Secretary under then-Labour Party leader Harold Wilson. If it weren’t for him, Britain would not have decriminalised homosexuality, removed theatre censorship, legalised abortions, banned racial discrimination in work, to name but a few of Jenkins’ accomplishments.

But more importantly than what he achieved, is the ideology he brought to the role of Home Secretary: social libertarianism. While many will read that, and think of the likes of Friedrich Hayek, free markets were not the aim of Jenkins’ reforms. But instead, so long as a person brings no harm to themselves or others and follows the rule of law, then who are we to say their identity is invalid? TERFs disagree with this sentiment, actively limiting women’s rights and supporting the strengthening of the patriarchy through harsher policing and state intervention in the lives of individuals.

A common act of oppression from TERFS is the infantilisation of transmasculine people, often demoting their whole identity to “a lesbian in denial”, an entirely false sentiment as a lesbian is a woman-loving woman, and a trans man is a man. TERFs justify their distorted perspectives, treating trans men as confused children and trans women as monsters, defying logic and facts, and for what? To keep their own, incorrect worldview intact, despite the repercussions it has on others? For people that regard themselves as feminists, they can often be found on the side of “men’s rights activists” and “anti-feminists” in many of these arguments; a fact TERFs often ignore, to further their cause. For far too long, TERFs have simply been seen as “women’s rights activists”, but this is far from the truth.

It is for the reasons I have stated above, a Jenkinsite approach is needed. We pride ourselves as being a liberal democracy, yet we seem to stray further and further from liberalism with each passing day, with institutions like the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) urging the government to delay its proposed ban on trans conversion therapy, and our media demonising the entire trans community for the actions of horrible individuals. It is wholly unacceptable, and does nothing but fuel the fires of intolerance and put lives in danger. While one person simply wants to live their life in peace, another has taken it upon themselves to prevent that from ever happening.

Bearing all this in mind, the challenge ahead of us is shifting society away from the grip of extreme social conservatism, and towards social libertarianism, the values expressed by Roy Jenkins that embody the “civilised society”. How do we get there, where do we start? It must begin with allies stepping up, doing more than simply posting nice infographics on Instagram, and actively amplifying trans voices. Contact your local MP and call for the outright ban of conversion therapy in the UK, support trans-owned businesses, and support charities like Stonewall and Mermaids. Our politicians need to make trans healthcare accessible via the NHS, and ensure transphobia is classed as a crime.

There is some solace to be taken in the meantime as, while loud, TERFs are a minority, constantly being pushed back by progressive voices. It is important to remember, no matter the propaganda and lies, truth prevails; trans rights are human rights, trans women are women and trans men are men.

* Jack Meredith is a very new Welsh Liberal Democrat member.