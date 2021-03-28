Ed Davey’s message for Passover – Chag Sameach!

Here is Ed Davey’s message for Passover, published last night. Our best wishes to all celebrating today.

At sundown tonight, Jewish communities in the UK and around the world will mark the beginning of Passover, the eight-day festival commemorating the liberation of the Israelites after 400 years of slavery in ancient Egypt.

The story of the Exodus has inspired generations; it’s a story of hope and triumph. It shows us what’s possible when we hold tight to faith in the midst of darkness and uncertainty. This is a message that’s relevant, even today.

Usually, Passover is a large celebratory affair, marked by generations of families gathering around the Seder table to share a festive meal. However, this year celebrations will be smaller. Many will look around the table and think of loved ones who cannot be there and some traditions may even be modified in an attempt to adapt to these unprecedented times.

I know that celebrating Passover like this, for a second time, will be difficult but let us keep working together to suppress this virus and let’s hold on to the hope that we will be with our loved ones again.

I’d like to end by recognising the important contributions made British Jewish communities to our country; from those working in our frontline services, to the dedicated volunteers assisting the most vulnerable- thank you for your acts of kindness and generosity.

Heartfelt wishes to everyone celebrating over the coming days. Chag Sameach!