Caron Lindsay

Willie Rennie highlights Lib Dem plans for health, education and climate change in first major campaign interview

By | Sun 28th March 2021 - 2:15 pm

It’s been a good start to the Scottish Liberal Democrats election campaign with our first photo opportunity getting on the front pages of the two main Scottish broadsheets:

Willie was out and about early for his morning run today. He posted it on Twitter at 6:30 when it was still dark due to the clocks going forward:

He had to be up so early because he Willie had a great first interview of the campaign on the Sunday Show. He always sounds so joyful and optimistic and got across our main talking points while avoiding the usual traps. He contrasted the SNP and Conservatives constant arguing over independence, which would continue into the next Parliament with our approach to get our health and education services.

Here are the highlights:

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

