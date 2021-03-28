Willie Rennie highlights Lib Dem plans for health, education and climate change in first major campaign interview

It’s been a good start to the Scottish Liberal Democrats election campaign with our first photo opportunity getting on the front pages of the two main Scottish broadsheets:

Not a bad start to the photo-op campaign! Thanks to our incredible staff team. Absolutely loving this campaign already. 🔶🐥🔶 pic.twitter.com/JUwqMsaWci — Alex Cole-Hamilton 🔶 (@agcolehamilton) March 26, 2021

Willie was out and about early for his morning run today. He posted it on Twitter at 6:30 when it was still dark due to the clocks going forward:

The moon’s out, not the sun, but it’s another education day for the Liberal Democrats #PutRecoveryFirst #MorningWalk pic.twitter.com/Xb68eDtbWN — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) March 28, 2021

He had to be up so early because he Willie had a great first interview of the campaign on the Sunday Show. He always sounds so joyful and optimistic and got across our main talking points while avoiding the usual traps. He contrasted the SNP and Conservatives constant arguing over independence, which would continue into the next Parliament with our approach to get our health and education services.

Here are the highlights:

.@willie_rennie says @scotlibdems priority is to #putrecoveryfirst. He says @douglas4moray is part of the problem, not the solution, as the leader of the party who brought us brexit. @scotlibdems interested in investing in education, tackling climate change and improving NHS. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 28, 2021

.@willie_rennie says that people know @scotlibdems would love to be a member of EU, but we have been through trauma of all traumas – so we need to focus on economy, climate change and education right now. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 28, 2021

.@willie_rennie says that @scotlibdems are very sceptical about vaccine passports, especially when half the population have not been vaccinated. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 28, 2021

.@willie_rennie says we need to invest in renewable energy, creating jobs in green sector. He highlights how the SNP failed over BiFab. SNP are brilliant at promises but not so good on delivery. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 28, 2021

.@willie_rennie says he has great ambitions for the party – @scotlibdems will get us out of this pandemic in better shape than when we started. We'll build the best public services and end the divisions which have been going on for too long. He says we will have more MSPs. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) March 28, 2021

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings