Ed starts Blue Wall tour and calls for more community police officers

Ed Davey heads out on the road today. He’s doing a 25 stop tour of Blue Wall seats ahead of the local elections and starts in the Lib Dem stronghold of Three Rivers. The Council has been in Lib Dem hands for decades, but the parliamentary seats have so far eluded us.

His tour will take in Dominic Raab’s constituency of Esher and Walton, John Redwood’s seat in Wokingham, and other ultra marginal Blue Wall seats from Cheltenham to Cheadle.

Today in Three Rivers, Ed will highlight shocking figures showing just 2% of local burglaries result in a suspect being charged. He will warn of a “silent epidemic” of crime sweeping across the country, accusing the Conservatives of going from the “party of law and order to the party of chaos and crisis.”

Analysis from our ace team of researchers has shown that police forces across the Blue Wall have been disproportionately impacted by Conservative cuts, leaving them under-resourced, overstretched and unable to focus on tackling crime.

At the same time, Blue Wall communities are being hit hard by unsolved burglaries. Alongside Hertfordshire (2%), Gloucestershire (1%), Dorset (2%) and Hampshire (2%) have some of the lowest rates of burglaries resulting in a suspect being charged across the country.

Unsurprisingly, we are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and have the time and resources they need to focus on preventing and solving crime.

Ed said:

The Conservatives have gone from being the party of law and order to the party of chaos and crisis. This government is allowing a silent epidemic of crime to sweep across the country, letting far too many criminals off the hook while millions of victims are denied justice. Voters across the Blue Wall have had enough of broken promises from a Conservative Party that no longer represents them. The Liberal Democrats will fight to restore effective community policing where officers are visible, trusted and focused on cutting crime. More and more people are turning to the Liberal Democrats because we work hard for our communities, we hear your concerns, and we never take you for granted.

According to our research, Blue Wall police forces are overwhelmingly set to miss the recruitment targets set under the Conservative’s key manifesto promise of delivering 20,000 extra police officers by next month. Wiltshire and Bedfordshire are amongst the furthest behind, which would respectively need a 830% and 475% recruitment increase to meet the targets.

