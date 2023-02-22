Knowsley, immigration, Prevent and the return of the Far Right

Over the weekend, further anti-migrant protests continued in Rotherham and elsewhere following protests in Knowsley last week held outside a Hotel housing asylum seekers. Roughly 300 people from the local area were involved initially, before around 150 far-right protesters joined later. Some threw fireworks and a group attacked a police van with hammers before setting it alight. One police officer and two members of the public suffered light injuries. Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, mostly from the local area.

Far-right agitators had played a significant part in the protest from the start. A video purporting to show an encounter between a 15-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man asking for her phone number was shared heavily, initially in fascist circles, with the unfounded claim that the man was an asylum seeker. It quickly gained a wider audience.

Three days before, the far-right group Patriotic Alternative had turned up outside the Hotel with a banner reading, “Europe belongs to the European.” Members distributed several hundred leaflets with the slogan, “5-star hotels for migrants whilst Brits freeze.”

Two days prior to Knowsley, in the House of Commons, Home Secretary Suella Braverman welcomed the Shawcross review of Prevent, including its judgement that the programme had laid too much emphasis on the danger presented by extreme right ideology. “While obscuring the Islamist threat,” the home secretary told MPs, “Prevent has defined the extreme right-wing too broadly, encompassing the respectable right and centre-right.”

Ever since the 1979 General Election and the landmark party-political broadcast by the now defunct ‘National Front’ at the time, immigration has remained a key political issue in UK Politics. Knowsley brings together the convergence of two moral panics: “Muslim grooming gangs” and an “invasion” of asylum seekers, both narratives having been promoted heavily in the mainstream press:

The latter being fuelled by the Conservative government, and indeed Braverman herself. Just a day after a far-right terrorist attack on a migrant centre in Dover, Braverman called for an end to the “invasion of our southern coast”. This language echoed both inflammatory immigration rhetoric of the past and current xenophobic propaganda.

Equally, the former, is virtually ignored in media reports, namely the baying chants of “nonces” (colloquial for paedophile), graffiti with the same slur, and how various far-right actors explicitly linked the riot to “grooming gangs”.

These asylum seekers have been scapegoated and have been identified as politically expedient, propping up a hardline anti-immigration agenda, stoking culture wars and detracting from the devastating impacts of austerity and widespread systemic failings across Government.

Amnesty

Back in 2010, during the General Election campaign, the Liberal Democrats made a manifesto commitment to having an Amnesty on illegal immigration to those undocumented migrants who had lived in the UK for 10 years. An Amnesty would have allowed undocumented migrants the legal right to live & work in the UK.

More recently, Lib Dems have policies which could have helped prevent these issues arising. The Party’s proposals include a more efficient and fairer way of making decisions and supporting the right of asylum seekers to work after 3 months.

Conference had previously agreed a policy on providing humanitarian visas and we have also supported the introduction of safe and legal routes into the UK. We need to talk about what can be done rather than bemoaning the problems. Parliamentarians, local councillors, and those in a position to influence need to make sure our policies are part of the public discussion.

More work does need to be done on some of these policies particularly teasing out how safe and legal routes would actually work in practice and how the Home Office can get through the current backlog of decisions without compromising on fairness or reducing still further quality. It is frustrating that none of these proposals have been implemented by the government which is now facing a mess it has manufactured.

But it is tragic for asylum seekers who are risking their lives to come here because there are no safe routes and then when they get here housed in inhumane conditions where they are also at risk of infections and possibly death (back in November last year, an individual who was being processed at Manston was taken ill and died in hospital).

* Michael Bukola is a former Parliamentary Candidate and Lib Dem Councillor in the London Borough of Southwark (2010 – 2014). Michael’s triumph against the Far right by way of the British National Party (BNP) who stood their only candidate against him in South Bermondsey ward during the 2010 London local elections. He is currently Treasurer for the Lib Dem Campaign for Race Equality (LDCRE) and a prospective candidate for the London Lib Dem Assembly List.