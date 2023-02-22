Beyond potholes … addressing fly-tipping is an issue LibDems can campaign on in cities everywhere

Canvassing in the Hounslow by-election recently, I couldn’t help but notice old refrigerators, household waste, and builders’ rubble accumulated on the street corners and estates of Heston West. Residents were fed up and felt that they were being taken for granted. Statistically, Hounslow has the 2nd highest number of fly-tipping incidents in London. Even more depressing is that the Labour-run Council only bothered to issue 53 Fixed Penalty Notice fines for fly-tipping in 12 months. (Fly-tipping data for all UK Local Authorities is available here).
Fly-tipping is a real blight on the sense of pride everyone wants for the place they live. Council-run housing estates are especially popular locations for fly-tipping. Even worse, the daily exposure to stained mattresses, soiled nappies, and other waste constantly drags on the mental health and general well-being of the people living on them.
For Liberal Democrats getting serious about fixing urban fly-tipping is an opportunity to show city-dwellers what a community-minded approach can achieve. Our Heston West candidate has already adopted action on this blight as one of the major themes of his campaign. There is a lot Local Authorities can do about this problem, but only a few are doing enough. For challengers in Local Elections, this is an opportunity to demonstrate the difference a LibDem approach can make.
Two years ago in “leafy” Kingston there was a noticeable increase in fly-tipping during the pandemic. Statistically, Kingston is one of London’s least fly-tipped boroughs, but that is no consolation for people living with a problem in their area. Certain streets and locations of the borough received significant dumps of household waste/furniture and black bags. Housing estates and flats above shops especially had problems. Council Departments in Housing, Highways, and Parks were not working together, and issues were being handled poorly, frustrating residents and Councillors. And just Like Hounslow at that time very few Fixed Penalty Notices were being issued.
With the support of the LibDem Group, I initiated a fly-tipping task force. The task force brought together councillors, officers, and the vast amount of data gathered by the Council to identify ‘hot spots’. We then systematically set about fixing the worst areas through site visits and engaging with residents and local businesses. Each area had a slightly different problem and some issues were more difficult to resolve than others.
Overall there have been many wins. Some were quick fixes while others needed time to organize and test. Here are a few of them.
- Establishment of a permanent Task Force where councillors can request resources to help solve problem areas.
- Appointed two Enforcement Officers 100% dedicated to fly-tipping investigation and action.
- The number of Fixed Penalty Notices issued per year went from single figures to several hundred.
- Comprehensive data maps of fly tipping ’hotspots’ are generated so the Council monitors problem areas and allocates resources accordingly.
- Multiple “fly-tipping hot spots” were eradicated by the introduction of bin stores, cameras or other measures
- 10 Artificial Intelligence machine learning cameras were deployed on housing estates. Fly-tipping was reduced by 80% in Social Housing, where these cameras were deployed.
- Our groundbreaking work is featured on the BBC Click technology show BBC Video
- This year, Vodafone filmed a case study featuring our work (see above). Lots of Councils are now contacting Officers to learn more as the technology rolls out nationally.
- Educational activity and support from our waste contractor (Veolia) directly with residents in ‘hot-spot’ areas also had some positive impact
The challenge of fly-tipping is immense. The causes of it are complex and there are far too few resources available nationally or locally allocated to it. Nevertheless, this is no reason to ignore it when it impacts your community. Councillor and activists’ efforts in bringing people together with Council officers to fix problems together makes a difference. Our successes on fly-tipping were published widely as part of the 2022 Local Election campaign. Communities are able to approach and ask for support when faced with a problem. Making a difference and getting results is rewarded with a cleaner area and a demonstrable achievement that all the community can support.
* John Sweeney is a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and Portfolio Holder for Waste and Recycling
Your ideas are sound. In addition where housing estates are concerned, council and otherwise, tenants could be informed that the tenant can be allowed up to 5 pick ups of bulky items a year.That could deter people paying money to ‘fly by nighters’ who just then dump it anywhere they want.
Can councils give incentives to people to encourage them to bring used items to council dumps? ie vouchers, tickets for liesure activities that normally people have to pay for.
However they are all sticking plasters to cover ‘wounds’ handed down from Central Govnt cuts in council budgets
Among the regular crisp packets,plastic bottles, sandwich containers, cigarettes, and generalised bits of cars that have dropped off (up to whole cars sometimes) that arrive in my small piece of woodland regularly, I now have 2 tyres. Normally I litter pick every month or so, and take the results to the local tip (aka “Community Recycling Centre 🙂 ) . However, tyres are chargeable at £5 each. So I’m considering passing the fly tipped tyres on to somewhere else.
It is exactly that ‘5 pound a tyre’ charge that deters people from taking stuff to the tip and just dump it anywhere.That is why incentives have to be given by councils to stop the dumping.
I think Nigel is on the right track here with respect to incentives.
Recently, we replaced our ancient sofa’s, the supplier of the new sofa’s didn’t have a collection service and hence as these were too big to fit in my car hence the only solution was to use the Council’s collection service: £35 for up to 5 bulky items in a single collection. The only downside was that items had to be protected from wet weather and left for collection on the kerbside by 6:30am, which would be problematic for those who didn’t have access to fit and able helpers.
Also, the list of items not collected effectively lists the top items dumped at the roadside, which combined with Recycling Centre’s charging (or in the case of Newbury needing a permit and pre-booking a slot) probably explains a lot…