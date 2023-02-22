Beyond potholes … addressing fly-tipping is an issue LibDems can campaign on in cities everywhere

Canvassing in the Hounslow by-election recently, I couldn’t help but notice old refrigerators, household waste, and builders’ rubble accumulated on the street corners and estates of Heston West. Residents were fed up and felt that they were being taken for granted. Statistically, Hounslow has the 2nd highest number of fly-tipping incidents in London. Even more depressing is that the Labour-run Council only bothered to issue 53 Fixed Penalty Notice fines for fly-tipping in 12 months. (Fly-tipping data for all UK Local Authorities is available here).

Fly-tipping is a real blight on the sense of pride everyone wants for the place they live. Council-run housing estates are especially popular locations for fly-tipping. Even worse, the daily exposure to stained mattresses, soiled nappies, and other waste constantly drags on the mental health and general well-being of the people living on them.

For Liberal Democrats getting serious about fixing urban fly-tipping is an opportunity to show city-dwellers what a community-minded approach can achieve. Our Heston West candidate has already adopted action on this blight as one of the major themes of his campaign. There is a lot Local Authorities can do about this problem, but only a few are doing enough. For challengers in Local Elections, this is an opportunity to demonstrate the difference a LibDem approach can make.

Two years ago in “leafy” Kingston there was a noticeable increase in fly-tipping during the pandemic. Statistically, Kingston is one of London’s least fly-tipped boroughs, but that is no consolation for people living with a problem in their area. Certain streets and locations of the borough received significant dumps of household waste/furniture and black bags. Housing estates and flats above shops especially had problems. Council Departments in Housing, Highways, and Parks were not working together, and issues were being handled poorly, frustrating residents and Councillors. And just Like Hounslow at that time very few Fixed Penalty Notices were being issued.

With the support of the LibDem Group, I initiated a fly-tipping task force. The task force brought together councillors, officers, and the vast amount of data gathered by the Council to identify ‘hot spots’. We then systematically set about fixing the worst areas through site visits and engaging with residents and local businesses. Each area had a slightly different problem and some issues were more difficult to resolve than others.

Overall there have been many wins. Some were quick fixes while others needed time to organize and test. Here are a few of them.

Establishment of a permanent Task Force where councillors can request resources to help solve problem areas.

Appointed two Enforcement Officers 100% dedicated to fly-tipping investigation and action.

The number of Fixed Penalty Notices issued per year went from single figures to several hundred.

Comprehensive data maps of fly tipping ’hotspots’ are generated so the Council monitors problem areas and allocates resources accordingly.

Multiple “fly-tipping hot spots” were eradicated by the introduction of bin stores, cameras or other measures

10 Artificial Intelligence machine learning cameras were deployed on housing estates. Fly-tipping was reduced by 80% in Social Housing, where these cameras were deployed. Our groundbreaking work is featured on the BBC Click technology show BBC Video This year, Vodafone filmed a case study featuring our work (see above). Lots of Councils are now contacting Officers to learn more as the technology rolls out nationally. Educational activity and support from our waste contractor (Veolia) directly with residents in ‘hot-spot’ areas also had some positive impact



The challenge of fly-tipping is immense. The causes of it are complex and there are far too few resources available nationally or locally allocated to it. Nevertheless, this is no reason to ignore it when it impacts your community. Councillor and activists’ efforts in bringing people together with Council officers to fix problems together makes a difference. Our successes on fly-tipping were published widely as part of the 2022 Local Election campaign. Communities are able to approach and ask for support when faced with a problem. Making a difference and getting results is rewarded with a cleaner area and a demonstrable achievement that all the community can support.

Further Reading

Keep Britain Tidy: Beyond the Tipping Point

* John Sweeney is a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and Portfolio Holder for Waste and Recycling