Bishop of Oxford’s essay scores A+

“I’m a member of the Church of England” is not a phrase I often shout at the top of my voice in Liberal Democrat circles.

When my ecclesiastical membership becomes apparent, my normal “escape route” is to say that I am a “Tutu Anglican”. In all matters of the church, I find it sufficient to say “What Desmond said”. For example, the great Archbishop said:

I would not worship a God who is homophobic and that is how deeply I feel about this.

Bishop Steven Croft, who as the Bishop of Oxford is a member of the House of Lords, published a 52-page essay on November 4th 2022.

There are no words more likely to send me off to into a deep slumber than “52-page essay”.

So it has taken me nearly four months to find sufficient time and head-space to read Bishop Steven’s work, which is called “Together in Love and Faith“. The Oxford diocese have helpfully headlined it as “Clergy should have the freedom to bless and marry same-sex couples”. (The essay formed the basis of move by the Church of England General Synod earlier this month to allow blessings for same-sex couples.)

It is a remarkable work – very rounded and sensible.

There are several reasons why I think this.

Firstly, Bishop Steven outlines his personal “faith” journey on the subject of same-sex couples. He says he comes from the “charismatic evangelical tradition” of the church, taking the Bible very seriously indeed. He goes through the vast amount of work he has done about same-sex couples and the church over decades. He has done a great deal of talking with all sides of the debate, and has been on quite a number of official bodies looking at the subject.

He then describes how his view on the matter has changed so that, after being against, he now supports blessings and marriages of same-sex couples in the Church of England. Furthermore, he offers a heartfelt apology:

I need to acknowledge the acute pain and distress of LGBTQ+ people in the life of the Church. I am sorry that, corporately, we have been so slow as a Church to reach better decisions and practice on these matters. I am sorry that my own views were slow to change and that my actions, and lack of action, have caused genuine hurt, disagreement and pain.

One of the really good things about this essay is that Bishop Steven carefully sets out the theology behind his change of mind (even quoting from Aaron Sorkin’s “West Wing” at one point). His theological rationale seems to me, as a layperson, to be pretty clear and powerful. For example, he talks about the “primacy of mercy” in the gospels:

…repeatedly in the Gospels, judgement and mercy are brought into contrast with each other, through the encounters of Christ with the Pharisees and teachers of the law. In every instance, Christ prefers and privileges mercy, grace and gentleness.

Amen to that.

The other great thing about this essay is that the Bishop is clear that he wants discussions on this subject to be characterised by patience and respect for those with differing views. In a section entitled “Moving Forward Together” he says:

Any settlement must be founded on love and respect: love and respect for LGBTQ+ people and their families, within and beyond the Church; love and respect for those who take many different views on sexual ethics. This love must be the hallmark of our debates and conduct through this season.

Lastly, in a single sentence, the Bishop makes a procedural proposal which I think is very sound and wise:

The most helpful way to guarantee this freedom of conscience seems to me to structure the provision such that clergy and congregations opt into them, rather than have to opt out of them through the passing of resolutions in local Church Councils.

I think this is very important. Churches who do not agree with the Bishop, will not have to go through the painful rigmarole of passing a PCC (Parochial Church Council) resolution to opt-out of same-sex blessings.

All of this will lead, no doubt, to situations where some churches will metaphorically have a sign in front of them saying “Same-sex blessings this way”, pointing to a neighbouring church half a mile down the road that will welcome same-sex couples with open arms.

This may seem rather comical, but so be it. That tends to be the way of the Church of England.

I don’t go in for writing on T-shirts too much. But if I was to commission a T-shirt it would say “What Archbishop Desmond says” on the front and “What Bishop Steven says” on the back.

Photo is by Richard Peat Flickr CCL

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.