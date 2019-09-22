Caron Lindsay

Edinburgh march for Europe: Worrying news about EU negotiations and Alex Cole-Hamilton speaks

By | Sun 22nd September 2019 - 10:30 am

People took to Edinburgh’s streets today to protest about Brexit and climate change. The European Movement in Scotland organised the event which was very vibrant and well attended.

Our Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton gave one of the keynote speeches. As he finished, someone behind me (name redacted to protect the guilty) muttered “Understated as ever.”

Alex condemned the shutting down of Parliament and said that we would continue to fight Brexit on the streets, in the tv studios and at the ballot box.

Also speaking at the rally was the author of Article 50, Lord Kerr.

He was intensely critical of the Prime Minister, saying that Johnson and the truth were strangers and that even if shutting down Parliament wasn’t found to be technically illegal, it was definitely improper.

He also revealed that Boris Johnson’s negotiators had asked for everything relating to workers’ rights, environmental standards and social policy to be removed from Theresa May’s deal. This should not be surprising given that the agenda of the right wing Brexiteers is to turn this country into a Singapore style deregulated  economy where hard won  safety standards, workers’ rights and human rights are minimised.

If a rebadged version of this deal does come back to Parliament, that should make it more difficult for Labour MPs to vote for it, but you never know these days.

 

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • nigel hunter 22nd Sep '19 - 11:56am

    Camerons starts this mess off. Right wing monetarist Tories (and others) stage a coup helped by the right wing press. Corbyn ,in his own way joins in. The country and its people suffer. The fight to revoke article 50 goes on!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMick Taylor 22nd Sep - 12:11pm
    Jayne As you say yourself the last election (and indeed 2015) are no guide to what will happen this time, nor indeed polls. Yes, I...
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 22nd Sep - 12:06pm
    Does Eton and Oxford (plus others)have they got 'charitable status)? If so it should be withdrawn.
  • User Avatarnigel hunter 22nd Sep - 11:56am
    Camerons starts this mess off. Right wing monetarist Tories (and others) stage a coup helped by the right wing press. Corbyn ,in his own way...
  • User Avatarfrankie 22nd Sep - 11:13am
    Jayne, You might be right if Jeremey wasn't a committed Brexiteer ( sorry Lexiteer ) but he is. So you are faced with the devil...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 22nd Sep - 10:26am
    @ Frankie, I believe that the foremost concern for many, is removing Boris Johnson and his ilk from office. This will require tactical voting on...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 22nd Sep - 10:11am
    "His fate is to be known as the worst PM ever, his only hope is Depeffle is worse, but being the second worst is no...
Thu 10th Oct 2019
19:30
Liberal Drinks at the Old Hall