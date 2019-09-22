Edinburgh march for Europe: Worrying news about EU negotiations and Alex Cole-Hamilton speaks

People took to Edinburgh’s streets today to protest about Brexit and climate change. The European Movement in Scotland organised the event which was very vibrant and well attended.

We're at the Edinburgh #March4Europe demanding a #PeoplesVote to #RevokeA50 & proper climate action – led by Cllr. @HalOsler, Al Beal for Edinburgh South & Tom Inglis for Edinburgh South West! pic.twitter.com/xtbiqZPTbA — Edinburgh Liberal Democrats 🔶 (@EdinburghLibDem) September 21, 2019

Our Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton gave one of the keynote speeches. As he finished, someone behind me (name redacted to protect the guilty) muttered “Understated as ever.”

Alex condemned the shutting down of Parliament and said that we would continue to fight Brexit on the streets, in the tv studios and at the ballot box.

Also speaking at the rally was the author of Article 50, Lord Kerr.

He was intensely critical of the Prime Minister, saying that Johnson and the truth were strangers and that even if shutting down Parliament wasn’t found to be technically illegal, it was definitely improper.

He also revealed that Boris Johnson’s negotiators had asked for everything relating to workers’ rights, environmental standards and social policy to be removed from Theresa May’s deal. This should not be surprising given that the agenda of the right wing Brexiteers is to turn this country into a Singapore style deregulated economy where hard won safety standards, workers’ rights and human rights are minimised.

Liberal Democrats want to #StopBrexit because it gets in the way of our values: saving the environment, standing up for your rights… Johnson’s Tories want a Brexit that will end all that. https://t.co/nPTodHlDwD — Richard Flowers 🔸 (@richarddflowers) September 21, 2019

If a rebadged version of this deal does come back to Parliament, that should make it more difficult for Labour MPs to vote for it, but you never know these days.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings