Ed’s Day – 11 June 2019

Today, Ed has expressed his concern over MI5’s inappropriate handling of data:

These revelations represent a shocking breach of civil liberties by one of the agencies tasked with safeguarding them. The Liberal Democrats have consistently opposed giving MI5 powers to collect bulk communications data, and the serious issues raised by the Investigatory Powers Commissioner show that we were right to do so. “Parliament needs to look again at the surveillance powers we give MI5 and other agencies, and roll back laws that unnecessarily erode privacy and liberty.

In an interview with i, he suggested that Conservative and Labour MPs were thinking about joining us.

Sir Ed, who is battling Jo Swinson to become leader of the party, told iconversations were taking place with opposition MPs to join the Lib Dems as the UK’s exit from the European Union had redrawn the political divide. “There are some Conservative MPs who are thinking the unthinkable and there are some liberal Labour people who are thinking the unthinkable,” Sir Ed said.

But, as he said to the Huffington Post, they would have to win over party members.

In an interview with HuffPost UK, the Lib Dem leadership candidate said Chuka Umunna, Heidi Allen and others would be “welcome” to join his party. But he made clear they would have to work hard to win over of local party activists who had spent years fighting them. “Every election we have to get my local party members to reselect me,” Davey said. “Anyone coming over would go through that process. They would need to win the trust of the local party members.”

He also outlined his plan to stop Brexit:

The former Cabinet minister said his priority would be to introduce legislation to change the legal default should the UK fail to secure a deal by the next deadline from a no deal Brexit to revoking Article 50. If that was unsuccessful, he said he would support a vote of no confidence in the newly formed Conservative administration in favour of a government of national unity to introduce legislation to stage a second referendum.

Ed’s Day, covering the next two days, will be back on Thursday.