It’s time we talked about legalising drugs

There is currently much noise around the (unsurprising) news that a senior politician, who was once a journalist, spending much time in a large city in the UK, has taken drugs during his life – we’re taking illicit drugs here, cocaine, in Mr Gove’s case.
Despite some moral outrage, there has been a surprising shift in the criticism. Much of the condemnation has been around the hypocrisy of a cabinet minister. A minister who is wedded to a policy which criminalises users of drugs, as opposed to the actual taking.
I’m going to concentrate here on the argument to legalise drugs. There is, of course, much debate to be had, so I’m happy for you to contact me for further debate, and do your own research too (TRANSFORM, The Loop, Volte Face and Anyone’s Child are great places to start). I argue for legalising, not decriminalising drugs. Whilst users could seek better support, “decrim” leaves the manufacture, trafficking and supply of the drugs in criminal hands – that doesn’t really move us on much.
So, we have two choices when it comes to legalising drugs.
- We leave things as they are.
- We legalise and regulate, via state control. This would:
- Reduce the black market for the manufacture and trafficking of drugs, which also includes human trafficking, including sexual abuse and other horrific issues in what is referred to as “they supply chain”
- Increase health support for people who require it (we also need to be honest that not everyone who uses is addicted or dependent) and reduce the needless deaths in our families, towns and cities
- Increase education regarding support, but also safer usage. Also unlock research into currently illegal drugs; some initial research suggests some illicit drugs could be used, as a start, to tackle schizophrenia and various cancers
- Make the supply subject to legal controls – you wouldn’t accept alcohol mixed with rat poison, so why should people have it in their cocaine? Also this means age controls, labelling and proper quality control
- Reduce gang crime, violent knife and gun crimes, and seriously tackle the “county lines” issue. We can’t just ask the Police to endlessly run around after gangs who supply – a gang removed can be replaced by a new one in less than hour. Speaking to the Police in many places, they often can be found to privately support changing the law, because the “war on drugs” isn’t winning – LEAP UK is a great source of information.
There are many other benefits to legalising more drugs. Those of us who advocate this position don’t want people to suddenly start taking loads of drugs. We don’t want people to be allowed to drive, or work, whilst under the influence. We want to bring about harm reduction with a public health approach to drugs reform.
“Just say no” for any form of drug doesn’t work. People. Will. Take. Drugs. We can, however, say no to more needless deaths. No to an increase in violent crime. No to sticking our heads in the sand.
We can choose to say no to all of that. So I choose option 2 – does anyone want to leave things the way they are?
* Lee has long campaigned on mental health in and out of the Lib Dems, he is the PPC for Birmingham Ladywood and speaks for the Party on Health, in the West Midlands.
Let the Tories stew in their own juice.
“Make the supply subject to legal controls – you wouldn’t accept alcohol mixed with rat poison, so why should people have it in their cocaine? Also this means age controls, labelling and proper quality control”
So you are saying that Cocaine, heroin, LSD etc. should be able to be legally manufactured in controlled warehouses, labelled and shipped to shops around the country, advertised and sold to the public?
No, Lee. First DECRIMINALISE the use of drugs. After all, we don’t lock up people for using drugs like nicotine and alcohol, which probably kill more people than other dangerous substances. Then set up a Royal Commission to look at addiction in all its forms. I reckon that it would come out with repealing the Dangerous Drugs Act of the early 1970s, which was introduced under US pressure and one of whose results was more or less to do away with the concept of the ‘registered drug addict’, which had been around since, I think, the 1930s and had appeared to work quite well.
It’s time we recognised all forms of addiction as a medical condition. Let’s look at countries like Portugal and Uruguay, where real progress has been made. The late Richard Nixon’s ‘War on Drugs’, which has been parroted by subsequent leaders on both sides of the Atlantic more or less ever since, just has NOT worked.
It has been time for a long while to take a more pragmatic attitude to this problem rather than keep offering a knee jerk reaction. Yes, it will be tough; but, as Billy Ocean once sang; “When the going gets tough, the tough get going”! Be brave.
Legalise, standardise and tax. That’s the only policy that works. Only that policy will stop the criminals. And yes, as a Liberal I defend people’s right to choose what they do as long as it harms no-one.
“Reduce gang crime, violent knife and gun crimes, and seriously tackle the “county lines” issue.
Legalising and commercialising drugs would not have this effect.
Drug addiction leads to crime to fund the habit.
Commercialising drugs being subject to tax would increase prices. This would lead to a black market for manufacturing and trafficking of the same drugs to be sold cheaper on the streets. so in other words you would still have the violent gang crimes and knife crime associated with it.
Legalising drugs and commercialising them will do absolutely nothing to reduce this type of gang crime, in fact it could have the opposite affect and increase it, because once drugs have been commercialised and the government starts taxing the hell out of it and increasing prices, the crime rate will go up because addicts need to fund the extra expense and the gang crime increases because the black market becomes more lucrative.
I dont agree with legalising drugs full stop (except for medicinal use)
@matt – “Commercialising drugs being subject to tax would increase prices”
I don’t see why. Currently illegal drugs take a very convoluted, risky and expensive route into the country, with various criminal gangs taking a cut of the value along the way.
Legalised drugs, either grown/manufactured in the UK or simply imported via legal means like tobacco and alcohol, would have a lower cost leaving room for reasonable level of tax without increasing the price. Even if high levels of tax pushed the legal price a bit higher, most would still chose a safer product from a legal source than risk a contaminated product from criminals.
@Nick Baird
I dont think so Nick.
Tobacco has been taxed to the hilt in the UK £12 Billion on tobacco in 2017 which equates to 82% tax, resulting in a black market of Tobacco of fake products that are even more dangerous than commercial produced tobacco.
The poorest in society can no longer afford to by the commercial tobacco and so instead rely on the cheaper black market product. why do you think it would be any different for drugs?
On a further point, you try and get treatment on the NHS now if your a smoker or a drinker, the NHS will use any excuse to refuse operations.
What do you think would happen if we legalised drugs and saw an increase on the need for mental health treatment or other physical complications caused by drug related issues? The money is not there to fund treatments now, let alone for the increased demand on services that this would cause were we to legalise drugs in this manor.
The evidence shows that legalisation destroys crime cartels:
https://news.vice.com/en_us/article/d3j55x/legal-pot-in-the-us-is-crippling-mexican-cartels
Drugs have already pretty much decriminalised. You can smell dope everywhere, others types are common in clubs and you can see zoned out mamba users in virtually doorways in virtually every city in the country. If drugs were legalised there would be lots of earnest class-based newspaper articles (in between pieces on the correct way to enjoy traditional hashish or where to find the trendiest new opium den) demanding that we tell people on low incomes how live, which would lead to demands for punitive taxation which in turn would simply increase the black market thus defeating the object of the exercise. However It would, on the other hand, be a change from telling people off for eating and drinking the wrong things.
There is a third option and that is to actually enforce the existing laws by arresting users and going for zero tolerance.
Personally, I don’t care what people do I see it as a freedom of choice issue
I live opposite a regular (daily) dealing site and represent a local authority ward where addiction across the piece tends to generate petty theft and anti-social behaviour rather than violence (although I recognise that the self harm dimension can be quite scary). My instincts are to echo Mick Taylor’s summary but given that public policy has been frozen for so long the Royal Commission route is probably the way forward. That’s the first time I’ve recommended a Royal Commission about anything but the
volume of evidence required to underpin policy changes is probably necessary for this one. So yes to John Marriott.