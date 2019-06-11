Then imitate the actions of a tiger, stiffen the sinews, summon up the blood, disguise fair nature with hard favoured rage!

Shakespeare’s Henry V, could have been referring to politics, now! The tiger is not timid, but is brave. The rage is not destructive but is strong. There is a need to be brave and strong. The centre ground is regarded by some, wrongly, as merely mushy, wishy washy. That old adage, the only thing that happens in the middle of the road, is, you get knocked down, is nonsensical.

I welcome those who do want to journey with me. I, though a Liberal, and therefore for the individual, am too, a democrat, and welcome the company on the journey. I see the centre ground as needing to be cultivated, nurtured, with possibilities for development and scope to build, but a path, too, to travel, and a journey, that continues. It is the path ahead. It is, in politics, the road less travelled now, but along its route, we can make real friends, and have fellow travellers, not from or to the extremes, as too often associated with such a phrase, but on the way forward.

As a longstanding member of the Liberal Democrats who, as a youth, cut my political teeth in the Labour party, I welcome alliances and cross-party working, because I also know how seldom so many do, in the two big parties. From the outset of the emergence of TIG, through the debacle regarding its becoming Change UK, some of us, a few, have continued to reach out, rather than reject. We know that to leave a party requires bravery. We see that to feel hounded out because of antisemitism is awful. We get it that Brexit has indeed led to a change in our discourse.



The thing is what to do now. Anyone who thinks that without electoral reform, there is room for several groups competing for votes on that centre ground, is unaware of the political jungle. ” Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!” The Wizard of Oz provides us with as useful an analogy as Henry V. We must unite if we are to defeat the wickedness, and can only do so with a degree of wizardry.

I welcome those who are brave enough to know that to be strong, is to admit to mistakes, and to seek allies, to join in on a journey. As a classical Liberal, I am very individual, as a social Liberal, I am very sociable. I am delighted to have played a small part in the effort to navigate some on a journey. I know the saying, ” there are no such thing as small parts, only, small actors!”

I think it has been good for those who have not understood the Liberal Democrats, in TIG or Change UK, to do so better. It has been necessary too, for some in the Liberal Democrats to trust those in TIG or Change UK. The formation of Liberal Tigers- Association for a United Centre, the name they have chosen to begin their journey with us, formed by and for new and indeed, ongoing members of the Liberal Democrats , many having just come from TIG or Change UK, to see through the jungle, to travel our path, is the result. I am glad to journey together. I am so pleased that they are getting welcomed by our party, fully . I reckon too, very soon, MPs shall also. It is a brave new world.

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.